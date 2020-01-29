Why Richard Sherman passed on more guaranteed money to sign with 49ers

Richard Sherman bet on himself, and it paid off in a big way.

The 49ers' standout cornerback took a big risk when he decided to sign with San Francisco, and that's without even considering the other options that were on the table at the time. The three-year, $39 million contract he signed with the 49ers was not only incentive-laden, but carried less guaranteed money than a contract Sherman ultimately passed on from Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions.

"But that's not the kind of football I want to play," Sherman said of the Lions to The Athletic's David Lombardi. "The way you run their scheme, your culture. You want to do it the Patriots' way and that's really not the way I do football."

Patricia, of course, is a disciple of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

"I have fun," Sherman continued. "I like music at practice. I like to hang out and be relaxed in meetings. I don't like the stressful environment in football. (The Lions) condition every day after practice. My body isn't built to run all day and night. I'll be prepared, but I don't have to be run into the ground."

Sherman has been wise to be extra cautious with his body, particularly being just over two years removed from tearing his Achilles. The 31-year-old might be getting a little long in the tooth for an NFL cornerback, but he was attracted to San Francisco at least in part due to coach Kyle Shanahan's modernized approach.

"That's what I appreciate about Kyle," Sherman explained. "His culture and the way he did things was very similar to how we did things in Seattle and what I was accustomed to. That made a huge difference. Hey, I can get this $20 million guaranteed and be in Detroit and lose football games. Or I can go to a place where I'm very comfortable with the scheme, coach and culture and I'm very comfortable with the things they do and I really believe we can win.

"Because I don't think there's anybody that can stop Kyle when he has the personnel that he has picked and put into spots, and I don't think there's anyone that can beat Saleh when he has the personnel that he has picked and put into spots."

Sherman has been correct about many things. He was right about Shanahan and Saleh, he was right to bet on himself, and after watching Detroit go a combined 9-22-1 over the last two seasons, he clearly made the right decision to pass on the Lions' offer.

