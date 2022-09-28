Why Richard Sherman 'concerned' with 49ers after bold Super Bowl prediction

Why Sherm 'concerned' with 49ers after bold Super Bowl claim originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Richard Sherman might want a do-over.

Before the start of the 2022 NFL season, the former 49ers cornerback boldly predicted that his old squad will reach Super Bowl LVII -- and win.

Even after San Francisco lost its season opener against the Chicago Bears, Sherman doubled down on his claim and remained confident in Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers.

But a few things have changed.

"Yeah, I'm really concerned," Sherman said on “The Richard Sherman Podcast” this week. "I'm really concerned now, offensively. I'm not concerned defensively. They're on a historic track. But offensively, I'm very concerned. If you can't protect the quarterback, you're in a world of trouble. And the NFC West is not as tough as it's always been, but the Rams are still tough. They'll see them this week."

That concern comes after an all-around bizarre 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 3 that had Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers trending for all the wrong reasons.

San Francisco dropped to 1-2 on the season right before an NFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" and can’t afford to flop to 1-3.

"And so, [the 49ers will] have to win this game against a tough Rams team," Sherman continued. "They're leading the division. So in order to get back in it, you have to win this game, and the Rams are still a tough out. They're having their own offensive line problems, but defensive line, they've still got it. Leonard Floyd. They've still got that man, 99, Aaron Donald, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, working on his fourth.

"You don't want to be the reason he gets his fourth."

When Sherman first made his Super Bowl projection, second-year QB Trey Lance was the starter under center. But after sustaining a season-ending injury that will sideline him until the start of the 2023 season, the 49ers were once again Garoppolo's team.

It's only been one full game with Garoppolo as the new starter, but in that Week 3 loss, the veteran QB pulled a "Dan Orlovsky" and stepped out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

It was meme-worthy at the time but made all the difference in the one-point loss.

Sherman gave his take on the play, stating Garoppolo was at fault, but shouldn't be the only one.

"It was a screen," Sherman said. "It appeared to be a screen. I could be wrong. It could have just been a freakin' jailbreak from the offensive line, and everyone got beat. But the way Kyle Juszczyk turned around and the way the offensive line got out, it was a screen. And to run a screen, you need room for the quarterback to retreat. Otherwise, you're letting D-linemen run free toward a quarterback who can't move and who can't back up, who's going to get hit in the face."

There's still plenty of football to be played, but something needs to change -- fast.

And while Sherman hasn't completely gone back on his prediction, the 49ers will have some work to do to make his claim come true.

