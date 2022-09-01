Why Richard Sherman compares Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation to cars

Sherman offers great car comparison for Lance-Garoppolo situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After an entire offseason of speculation regarding the future of Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers held onto the veteran quarterback, who agreed to a pay cut on Monday to remain in San Francisco.

There's been plenty of reaction regarding the 49ers keeping the veteran quarterback despite announcing Trey Lance as the starter. Many have criticized the franchise considering the effect that it might have on the 22-year-old.

However, former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman sees the situation differently and used a car analogy to explain why Garoppolo staying benefits the team heading into the 2022 NFL season.

"Why not have two engines?" Sherman said on Thursday's edition of "The Richard Sherman Podcast." "Hey, I got a Ferrari, and I just got this freaking brand-new engine. 700. Got another engine. That's about 500.

"I've had it for years. I know exactly what I get. But this one can really take me there. Now, I don't know if it's going to blow out on the road. I don't know what's going to happen, but I know it's faster. They put that engine in. So why not keep the other one? You don't have to throw the other one away."

Additionally, Sherman stated that Garoppolo remaining with San Francisco is a bigger story outside the locker room than it is within the team. Lance recently noted that there's no issue on his end with the 30-year-old returning to be his backup.

"Jimmy's happy with it," Sherman said. "Trey is happy with the only people that aren't happy with it are the people on the outside.

"Like, 'Hey, if [Lance] misses Kittle on this route, or Deebo gets upset, what if that happens when Jimmy's playing?' If if was a fifth, we'd all be drunk. Blackout drunk. We'd be on the sidewalk, hung out, like ain't no ifs."

As of now, all parties involved are saying the right things to ensure there's no quarterback controversy heading into the 2022 NFL season. Nonetheless, a bad performance could see Lance looking over his shoulder, so many will be following this situation the entire year.

