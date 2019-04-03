Why Ric Bucher believes Kevin Durant leaving Warriors for Knicks is 'done' originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Most people think Kevin Durant would be crazy to leave the Warriors, especially if the Dubs cap off this season by winning their third straight title as many expect them to.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

At the same time, those same people believe Durant, who can opt out of his contract this summer and become a free agent, will leave the Bay Area and join the New York Knicks this offseason.

Rumors have swirled for months about the two-time NBA Finals MVP's reported plan to head to the Big Apple and team up with Kyrie Irving.

While it still seems ridiculous to think Durant would leave one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history for the dysfunction of the Knicks, it reportedly is all but assured, according to Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher.

"From everything I've heard, it's done. Yes, he's leaving," Bucher told FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd on Wednesday's edition of "The Herd" about Durant going to the Knicks.

Bucher believes Durant wants to leave the Warriors in order to be appreciated the way a two-time NBA Finals MVP deserves.

"It's not a matter of not liking or appreciating what he has," Bucher said. "But being there, I can tell you that Kevin Durant has never been fully embraced by the Warriors faithful. And has never, from even a national perspective, been given the just do that you would expect for a guy who has been the NBA Finals MVP of their last two championships. It's still Steph's team. It's still Steph, Klay, Draymond. KD thanks for coming along and helping us win these last two. He's never gotten the just deserts.

Story continues

"So now that he's done that, it's a matter of, 'Where can I go and I can get this done? I can be the centerpiece and I'm going to be unbelievably appreciated.' I can tell you one place: The New York Knicks, the New York Knicks' fans, Madison Square Garden. If he so much as takes them into the conference finals, for as much as they have not done for the past multiple decades, he will be beloved there like he never has been at Golden State after winning two championships."

It seems, for the most part, Bucher is shooting from the hip.

Not that he isn't hearing it's "done," but it's likely he's hearing the same thing that everyone else is, which almost assuredly is coming from someone in the Knicks camp.

Durant has done his best to avoid the rumors all season, harping on his desire to just play basketball. The Warriors, obviously, aren't the ones leaking this info to Bucher.

[RELATED: Kevin Durant ranks his top five players in NBA history]

While the Knicks remain a possibility, it's probably even more likely that he elects to return to the Bay should the Warriors win their third straight title.

In the end, Durant very well could leave the Warriors for the Knicks or another team this summer. If he does, he'll likely have helped the Warriors three straight titles while being a key cog in one of the greatest teams in NBA history and he'll be remembered as such.