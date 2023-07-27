Why returning to the Big 12 is right for Colorado

Entering its 13th season in the Pac-12, Colorado has decided that enough is enough and it will be reportedly making the move to return home to the Big 12.

Realignment rumors have been running rampant ever since Deion Sanders was named head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team, and I’ll take some credit for bringing up a move to the Big 12 last July. This is mainly because CU football is once again an appealing program for other conferences. Plus, the mismanagement of the Pac-12 Conference essentially forced the Buffs out.

The Buffaloes could no longer sit and wait for a Pac-12 media rights deal that has been promised for months, and CU will hopefully make things official with the Big 12 on Thursday. Here is why the move to the Big 12 makes sense for CU:

"There is no coincidence that stability brings success, and success brings stability" - Robert Green

It’s no secret that Colorado has struggled in football since joining the Pac-12. One could argue that a big part of that was due to the financial and leadership issues that the conference has had since 2011. We reported in June that Pac-12 schools were lagging behind their Power Five counterparts when it comes to finances. The Pac-12 was routinely criticized for their mismanagement of conference funds, which ultimately led to the ousting of former commissioner Larry Scott.

Colorado will now join a conference that has stable leadership in Brett Yormark, who recently added four other teams to his conference.

Having a media rights deals is a good thing, right?

In October of 2022, it was announced that the Big 12 had inked a new media rights deal worth over $2 billion that would allow the conference to stay on ESPN and the FOX Sports networks. CU should be in line for a full share, which would be more than $40 million in 2024, plus the Big 12 has a secured contract through the 2030-31 season.

Deion Sanders grows his recruiting footprint in Texas and Florida

Deion Sanders rules Florida and Texas as a football icon because of his days playing for the Florida State Seminoles and the Dallas Cowboys. Colorado’s head coach keeps an offseason home in the Lone Star State as well. Away games in the Big 12 will consist of Baylor, Houston, TCU, Texas Tech and Central Florida. Sanders now has the trump card of playing in recruits’ home states in the talent-rich areas of Texas and Florida to go along with his hall of fame resume.

The basketball schedule is a step up

Football will always be the chief reason for realignment, but the basketball foes that present themselves in the Big 12 should make for some outstanding matchups. Colorado will again get to face the powerhouse that is Kansas while also matching up with Baylor, Kansas State and Houston on the men’s side.

The Colorado women’s basketball team should be near the top of the conference with games against Kansas, Baylor and Kansas State being the chief matchups.

The Big 12 was always home

For as appealing as the initial move to the Pac-12 was in the early 2010s, the conference never felt right. Gone were the days of the midwest smashmouth football and in was the relaxed atmosphere of California. Now, Colorado will be going back to its roots and rejoining a conference that it should have never left. Colorado is going home.

