Why resuming the Wisconsin-Marquette women's basketball rivalry is a challenge

MADISON – As the men’s basketball teams from Wisconsin and Marquette gear up for their annual showdown, the women’s game between the two schools remains on hiatus.

The programs haven’t played since early in the 2017-18 season. The six-year break in the rivalry is the longest since the teams began playing in 1977.

UW leads the all-time series, 13-12, but Marquette won the last three meetings.

“I’d be very much open to it,” Wisconsin coach Marisa Moseley said. “I think it’s been something that’s been discussed … I think any time you can get any kind of in-state rivalry going on it’s always exciting for fans of both places.”

Marquette coach Megan Duffy is also open to the idea though she also notes there is a science to scheduling.

“Every team is at a different place with what they need from non-conference, so I think it’s more than, oh, we’ll just play each other,” Duffy said. “I think every coach has a philosophy on what they need to counter their Big Ten or their Big East play … I think it’s a matter of figuring it out based on what fits for both programs.”

When the teams last played the programs were headed in different directions.

In 2017, Marquette started a a run of six straight postseason appearances, including five trips to the NCAA Tournament. UW, meanwhile, continued what has been a string of straight losing seasons that started in 2010-11.

Last year, the Badgers won their most Big Ten games (six) in 12 years but it didn’t crack the top 100 of the NCAA’s NET ranking (NCAA Evaluation Tool), finishing 107th.

Duffy said NET rankings, which help the NCAA selection committee put together its tournanent bracket, play a key role in helping her shape her non-conference schedule.

“We definitely look at those Power Fives NETs and what they’ve done in past year because for us in the Big East we play UCONN twice, we play someone like Creighton who has a great NET. Our goal is to be in that NCAA Tournament and get to that second weekend,” Duffy said. “So you’ve got to strategically look at what mid-major teams you play, what guarantee games you play and what quality wins you can get that look good on a resume.”

Wisconsin coach Marisa Moseley, left, and Marquette coach Megan Duffy discussed the possibly of reviving the state rivalry between their two programs. The rivalry has been on hiatus since the 2017-18 season.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Why resuming the Wisconsin-Marquette women's hoops series isn't simple