Why the rest of the Grizzlies' season won't be defined by wins and losses

This was the game the Memphis Grizzlies were supposed to win.

The Charlotte Hornets (11-41) had lost 10 games in a row and were on the second night of a back to back. Trades had revamped their roster so much in recent days to the point where five members of the nine-man rotation were acquired in the past week.

But even as five-point favorites on the road at Spectrum Center, the Grizzlies loss 115-106 on Saturday.

The Grizzlies (18-35) now have the NBA's longest losing streak and have pretty much fallen 8.5 games back of contention for the last play-in seed. In other words, the playoffs or even a play-in spot are becoming more and more unrealistic with each passing day.

But that's okay.

This season now takes on a new goal. The trade deadline was the start. Memphis traded away three players with a goal of adding more roster flexibility for the offseason.

The business side is taken care of for now, so the attention turns to making the same progress on the floor.

Jaren Jackson Jr. as a center? Maybe

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins and general manager Zach Kleiman have both mentioned the idea of Jaren Jackson Jr. becoming the team's future center. He has been starting at center as of late and finished with 29 points and two blocks against the Hornets.

One reason why it's not a certainty that Jackson will be the team's future center is rebounding. He finished with three boards against the Hornets, and the Grizzlies were outrebounded 43-32.

Jackson offers a different scoring dynamic at center, and he's also one of the NBA's best shot-blockers. While some people may think it's best to start thinking about resting Jackson some games to avoid any serious injuries going into next season, the remaining games could also be a good test to see if Jackson's scoring and rim protection are enough to overcome his poor rebounding as the team's future center.

Vince Williams Jr. playmaking progression

Then there's the supporting cast. Guys like Vince Williams Jr., Santi Aldama and GG Jackson are playing expanded roles that will likely be much different when Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart are back on the floor.

Confidence in Williams has reached the point to where Jenkins drew up the first play of the game for him. The result was a made 3-pointer.

Williams finished with 14 points, eight assists and two steals. The shooting and defense are major reasons why he's in the NBA, but his playmaking is an area that will elevate his game to new levels.

Williams has now had at least four assists in four consecutive games for the first time this season. That's the good. The bad? Well, he has also had at least three turnovers in three games during that stretch.

The signs of improved playmaking are there, but he'll need to cut down on the mistakes.

Who sticks around for the Grizzlies?

Kleiman made a notable comment on Friday when he said "nothing has been ruled out" in regards to the futures of Jake LaRavia and Ziaire Williams. Truth be told, those aren't the only players that statement can apply to.

Kleiman mentioned Bane, Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. as the team's core. Smart has met expectations as a veteran leader, and considering GG Jackson and Williams recently signed team-friendly contracts, they will likely be around for a while.

Outside of that group, no one's position feels too safe.

Lamar Stevens and Yuta Watanabe didn't play in their first game with the Grizzlies on Saturday, but they'll eventually get opportunities. Jacob Gilyard is closing in on his maximum of 50 games active while on a two-way contract.

Maybe when Gilyard reaches the 50-game mark, Scotty Pippen Jr. will be unlocked. He's scored in double figures of each of his last four games played, but two DNPs have been sandwiched in that stretch.

Wins are cool. And at the end of day, as Herman Edwards once said, you play to win the game. Its just that now, with an unproven youthful roster and injured star-studded group, the Grizzlies' wins can come in more ways than outscoring opponents.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Progress now more important for the Grizzlies than wins and losses