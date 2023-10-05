Why the remote island of Antikythera is paying families €500 a month to move there

Tempted? Antikythera’s Greek Orthodox church is offering offer families a home and €500 euros a month to move there - Charalambos Andronos

There’s something slightly unnerving about reaching a remote island and being the only ferry passenger to disembark. “Mono isixia exei edo”, a crew member told me (“There’s only silence here”), holding a finger to her lips.

Gathered in rocky folds around 378-metre Mount Plagara, its highest peak, Antikythera is where a shipwreck containing an eponymous ancient Greek mechanism – dubbed “the world’s first computer” – was discovered by sponge divers in 1901. Despite the interest caused by this groundbreaking find, along with Jacques Cousteau’s later explorations in 1976, the island’s population has been in steady decline since the 1970s, when scores of younger inhabitants left to seek their fortune, often in Australia.

“In 1821, during the Greek revolution, there were 1,000 families here. You can still see the remains of old stone walls where their houses once stood. Now there are fewer than 20,” priest Manolis Gianoulis told me as he lowered a lobster creel into glass-clear water at the island’s tiny main port. Scratching his wispy grey beard, he added: “They don’t even make their own bread here anymore – everything comes from Crete on the ferry. All they have is wild goats and salt.”

But change is afoot. In a bid to repopulate this tiny isle, 95 miles from Crete, its nearest neighbour, the Greek Orthodox church recently launched a scheme to offer families a home and €500 euros a month to move here. “We need young families large enough to make Antikythera alive and full of children’s voices,” mayor Efstaratios Charcalakis told the media. I was here to see what it would be like to live on a far-flung Greek island which has only one doctor, two kafenions and a small shop.

Leaving my campervan at the bottom of a steep hill (there are no hotels in Antikythera and only a few rooms to let in high season), I climbed – past dozing cats, paint pots planted with basil and the crumbled remains of a 19th-century watermill – to the island’s only grocery store, which doubles as a cafe.

Like one in five Greeks – and most of the island’s inhabitants – Mironas Patakakis, who owns it, is (well) over 65. As he weighed out sugar and lentils on an old-fashioned iron scale for one of his elderly customers, his black-clad wife peeled potatoes on a long wooden table covered in a faded oilcloth.

Behind them, a glass-fronted fridge contained their stock: a few cans of orange juice, a couple of eggs, a chunk of feta wrapped in blue and white paper and a pint of milk. Lunch made with local ingredients was sumptuously simple: rough-cut chips fried in olive oil and a dish of tomatoes sprinkled with mountain herbs. “We don’t have those unhealthy kinds of things here,” Mironas said when I asked for mayonnaise.

Antikythera might be near-deserted now, but back in the 1st century BC the island’s isolated location made it the perfect base for Cilician pirates. The remnants of its fortified town overlook the deserted sandy swathe of Xeropotamos beach, where I spent most of the following day.

That evening in the kafenion, as I nursed my sunburn and sipped the local white spirit, tsikoudia, I chatted with Andreas. Born and raised on the island, he had the wary shyness of someone who belongs to a tight-knit community. Retired now, he used to work at the down-at-heel diesel plant at the top of Potamos town, which provides the island with electricity. Like most of the island’s other permanent inhabitants, he lives alone. “In summer we have a few hundred tourists but for the rest of the time it’s just us,” he said, gesturing to the other tables.

Andreas told me he was sceptical about the repopulation scheme. “I went to school here in 1970 and there were 40 pupils – now the school is shut,” he said. “Before, there were fishermen, and there were farmers who grew wheat up on the hills and made flour, but now all the farmers and fishermen are retired, so what would someone do here?”

On my last day on windswept Antikythera I hiked along the potholed road spiked with waving white seaquill plumes to Kamarela, a spectacular lagoon of shimmering turquoise water surrounded by jagged cliffs. I swam and sunbathed all afternoon without seeing another soul.

Back at I Gonia Tou Stratou, the island’s only taverna, Dionysos Andronikos was preparing my dinner. In a previous life, the tanned 40-something photojournalist travelled the world photographing the country’s prime ministers. He moved to Antikythera from Athens with his wife and their three small children six years ago.

“My wife was born here – we wanted to give our children the chance to have the kind of idyllic life on the island that my wife had when she was growing up,” he told me as he grilled a plump red mullet that he’d caught a stone’s throw from the port the previous day. “Imagine: the school had been closed for 24 years but they opened it for us and there were children again on the island.”

Although Dionysos’ children left the island last year to go to a larger school in Kythira, he thinks that the plan to import families is a good one. “Whoever comes here – even if it’s foreigners – they must have children to boost the population,” he said.

He showed me a photo of a giant octopus, its tentacles longer than his body. “I love to hunt. I love to fish and then cook what I catch – life here is a dream for me,” he enthused. “It’s not for everyone. In winter, because of the winds, sometimes there are no ferries for weeks on end – but for me Antikythera is my place and I hope other people will come to live here so that there will be a future for it.”

