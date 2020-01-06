Why the Redskins hiring a new head athletic trainer is a bigger deal than you think

The Redskins formally announced the arrival of new head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion on Monday morning. The press release came with all the bells and whistles too; quotes from owner Dan Snyder and new head coach Ron Rivera.

Vermillion comes to Washington from Carolina, unsurprisingly as Rivera has unofficially added a number of former Panthers coaches to his staff. The Redskins hired Rivera to reboot their organization with a "coach-centered approach" and in the short time since his arrival he's made a number of changes.

The team has officially hired Jack Del Rio as defensive coordinator, a major upgrade from Greg Manusky. And now Vermillion, just the second official hire of the Rivera era.

That's a big deal.

It doesn't take a detective to figure out that some players questioned the efficacy of the Redskins training staff under former head athletic trainer Larry Hess. In fact, anonymously, some players explained they liked the medical staff except for Hess. Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams made it quite clear that he thought Hess was a major problem in his comments after dealing with cancer, so much that he now is open to a possible return to the Redskins since Hess and Bruce Allen have been fired.

Firing Hess was a major shakeup to the team's power base. Allen was the public figure that so many fans wanted out, but Hess had worked with the Redskins for 17 years was considered very close to Snyder and Allen.

For Snyder to reboot the organization, and for Rivera to have a true fresh start, it couldn't happen with Hess still in place.

As for Vermillion, he comes in with accolades and some question marks too. In 2016 he was named the NFL Trainer of the Year, and he worked for the Panthers the last 18 years. Prior to that, he actually worked in Washington for one season. The biggest questions for Vermillion come with the health of Panthers QB Cam Newton, who lost most of last year to a foot injury and has dealt with a number of ailments over the years.

Still, in NFL circles, Vermillion has a strong reputation. That wasn't the case previously for the Redskins head trainer.

