Why the Redskins drafting Tua Tagovailoa would be different from Arizona's Kyler Murray-Josh Rosen situation

When Redskins head coach Ron Rivera told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that the team was holding formal meetings with top quarterback prospects Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, many people immediately thought of the Arizona Cardinals.

Last year, the Cardinals selected quarterback Kyler Murray No. 1 overall despite taking passer Josh Rosen in the first round the year prior. The Redskins invested a first-round pick in Dwayne Haskins a year ago, and if Washington chose to use the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Tagovailoa, there would be a few parallels to the situation in the desert.

Pro Football Network analyst Tony Pauline does not think Washington will follow Arizona's path from a year ago. Pauline joined The Sports Junkies on Friday and simply said "I would" when asked if he'd be surprised if the Redskins took Tagovailoa, especially with Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young on the board.

The current Redskins have two main things in common with the Cardinals of a year ago: a new head coach and a rising second-year quarterback. Outside of that, Pauline does not see many similarities between the two situations.

"I think the Kyler Murray situation from a year ago was more a one-off chance," Pauline said. "You had a new coach in Kliff Kingsbury who basically wanted his own guy in there. You also have to remember, Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray also had the same agent, which I think played a lot into it."

Besides sharing the same agent, Murray and Kingsbury have had a relationship for years. When Murray was a prized high school recruit, it was Kingsbury who recruited him to Texas A&M when he was the Aggies' offensive coordinator. While Kingsbury left College Station to take the head coaching job at Texas Tech and Murray ended up transferring to Oklahoma, the two maintained a solid relationship.

Kingsbury runs a specific style offense known as the 'air-raid,' and Murray was the guy he wanted to run it. The Cardinals had the chance to draft Murray, and that's exactly what they did.

Pauline went on to say that the act of drafting a quarterback in the first round two consecutive years is "the exception to the rule," rather than what some think is the new reality.

"Rosen was basically given away for a song because Arizona had to get rid of him," Pauline said. "I get it, it's in the eye of the beholder."

Both Rosen and Haskins had their growing pains as rookies, but the new regime in Washington has publicly stated their liking of Haskins, while they aren't anointing him the starter just yet. While the new Cardinals regime was ready to move on from Rosen, that doesn't appear to be the case in the nation's capital.

"I'm not getting the vibe from people I'm talking to who know people in the Redskins front office that know Rivera has soured on Haskins," Pauline said.

Haskins ended his rookie season on a high note, throwing for four touchdowns and no interceptions over his final two games before an ankle injury ended his season. The passer has spent much of the offseason in and around Redskins Park, ready to take command of the starting job.

"I think Haskins had some bumps in the road, but he played good football at times," Pauline said.

