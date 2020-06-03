Why Redskins draft picks Antonio Gandy-Golden and Saahdiq Charles face a difficult NFL transition

Besides the obvious selection of pass rusher Chase Young, two 2020 Redskins draft picks that excited many fans were a pair of fourth-rounders.

The first was the choice of LSU tackle Saahdiq Charles, who the Redskins nabbed with the second pick in the fourth round. 36 picks later, Washington added lengthy pass-catcher Antonio Gandy-Golden from Liberty.

The two selections were viewed as positive ones by many, mainly because of the potential that both Charles and Gandy-Golden have. But it's no secret that each one of them has their own fair share of question marks.

With the coronavirus pandemic eliminating all in-person offseason activities including rookie minicamp and OTAs, NBC Sports' Josh Norris wonders how much of an impact Gandy-Golden and Charles will truly be able to have as rookies in 2020.

"Antonio Gandy-Golden to me is kind of like a discount Tee Higgins, the 33rd overall pick," Norris told the Redskins Talk podcast. "Height, acrobatic, all that stuff. Again, I cannot imagine what the transition is going to be, Liberty to the NFL without a true offseason program without rookie minicamp, I don't know how much you can ask that type of player in his rookie season."

Gandy-Golden was not selected until the fourth round partially due to the competition he faced at Liberty, a school that just made the jump to the FBS level two season ago. While the wideout may not have gone to a Power Five school, all he did during his time at Liberty was produce. Over his final two seasons in college, he finished with a combined 150 catches for 2,433 yards and 20 touchdowns.

One area the wideout excelled the most in college was using his lengthy, 6-foot-4 frame to haul in contested catches down the field on vertical routes. In Washington, Norris wonders if he'll be given the chance to do so, considering the team already has a few pass-catchers that shine in that aspect.

"When I went back and watched him, it was a lot of vertical routes that were tested and just create acrobatic catches," Norris said. "Again, who knows how different the offense is going to be in Washington. I'm not saying it's going to be a one-for-one, but where Scott Turner asked [{anthers wideout] Curtis Samuel to play last year was a lot of vertical routes. Obviously, Terry McLaurin was great at that his rookie year as well"

As Norris explains, Turner, Washington's new offensive coordinator, sent one of his smaller, faster receivers on vertical routes a lot last season. Should he want to do that with the Redskins, he has two obvious choices in McLaurin and second-year wideout Steven Sims. Speed has never been Gandy-Golden's strength, and his 4.6 40-yard dash time at the Scouting Combine proved that.

The analyst is a little higher on Charles' outlook, who has the chance to compete for the team's starting left tackle spot in 2020 with Trent Williams now in San Francisco. While Norris thinks the Redskins may have gotten a "steal" in Charles, potentially having to rely on a rookie fourth-round pick at the most important position along the offensive line is not ideal for Washington.

"Is that what you want to rely on? That's tough," he said. "That's the spot they found themselves in."

Norris explained that the preseason will be telling for what the Redskins can expect from Charles as a rookie.

"So often with these players, you have a much better view of who they are once preseason games roll around, like two games of the preseason than 12 games at the college level," Norris said. "I would much rather have those two exposures against true NFL players than LSU just whooping up on everyone down there and going against those pass rushers."

When Ron Rivera took over as Redskins head coach in January, he filled out his staff with a bunch of his former colleagues from Carolina. One of those was offensive line coach John Matsko, who served that role in Carolina for all nine seasons that Rivera was the head coach.

During his tenure with the Panthers, Matsko has earned the reputation as one of the best offensive line coaches across the league, partially due to his ability to get the most out of his players. Norris believes that Matsko could have the same success with Charles as he did with some of his former offensive linemen in the past.

"They turned some undrafted players into starters [in Carolina]," Norris said. "Greg Van Roten was one, Andrew Norwell was one, and both of those guys got pretty hefty contracts. Trai Turner was only a third-round selection. They did some development. They haven't had top left tackle talent down there. When they went to the Super Bowl, Michael Oher was their left tackle. He was up and down at all times. They've done some very good development."

Norris concluded by saying that Charles doesn't need to turn into a top tackle in the NFL in order to have success with the Redskins. Rather, what's most important for the rookie is learning how to work well alongside the other four members of the unit.

"You don't need to have top-end talent at every spot along the offensive line," Norris said. "You need to kind of have five players that work well together, and then that can hopefully become a successful offensive line."

