Why was Red Sox great Bill Buckner trending on Twitter Friday night?

R.I.P. Bill Buckner. Ten months later.

Why was the former Red Sox first baseman, who died on May 27, 2019, trending on Twitter Friday night?

It can apparently be traced to New York Times political writer Maggie Haberman on Friday afternoon tweeting a link to Buckner's obit from ESPN.com from the day he died of complications from Lewy body dementia at 69.

Haberman has 1.2 million Twitter followers and it appears some of them thought this was new news.

Former Boston Globe columnist and current MSNBC contributor Mike Barnicle tweeted a Buckner tribute a few hours after Haberman's tweet.

A great player whose life and MLB career ought never be defined by a single play. He was a truly gifted ball player. https://t.co/oBMtRaX6fv — Mike Barnicle (@mikebarnicle) March 27, 2020

R.I.P Bill Bucker tweets followed well into Friday night, along with plenty informing the tweeter that Buckner had passed away months earlier.

Haberman appeared to acknowledge her odd timing in a follow-up tweet.

Oh no from last year. We are living in a permanent time warp. https://t.co/7WLIv2s0H3 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 27, 2020

No matter. As Barnicle points out, Buckner ought not to be remembered for the error that was the first line in his obit, but as a terrific hitter (2,715 hits, .289 career batting average, National League-leading .324 in 1980) in a 22-year major league career with five teams (Dodgers, Cubs, two stints with the Red Sox, Angels and Royals).

And really, anytime is a good time to look back at that.





