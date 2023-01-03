Why Red Sox fans are justified for booing John Henry at NHL Winter Classic

Tomase: Red Sox fans were right to boo John Henry at Winter Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

In theory, Monday was a very special day for John Henry. He got to watch the NHL team his ownership group recently purchased, the Pittsburgh Penguins, play the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at the home stadium of the MLB team he's owned for 21 years, the Boston Red Sox.

But when the Red Sox principal owner and Penguins majority owner showed his face at Fenway Park on Monday for Pittsburgh's matchup with the Boston Bruins, he didn't exactly receive a standing ovation. Henry was booed by fans as he walked through the stands, according to multiple reporters, and one fan shared a video of himself yelling at Henry to pay star third baseman Rafael Devers before the game.

If you ask our Red Sox Insider John Tomase, Henry had that chilly reception coming.

Linus Ullmark fulfills longtime dream in Bruins' 2023 Winter Classic win

"He was lucky they were only boos and no tomatoes or anything like that," Tomase said of Henry being booed during NBC Sports Boston's "Early Edition" on Monday. "Just the last couple of years of his ownership of the Red Sox -- and having the Penguins in town really highlights it -- we feel like the Red Sox aren't a priority anymore. He insists that they are.

"I've been someone who has defended him over the last year-plus, saying he's invested in this team, and we'll see this offseason. And this offseason has come and pretty much gone and (the team) hasn't done anything.

"I think every bit of outrage that Red Sox fans feel is justified. I don't care how many World Series they've won. In a 'What have you done for me lately?' world, the answer for Henry is, not much."

Henry and Tom Werner, who head Fenway Sports Group, have their irons in multiple fires as owners of the Red Sox, the English Premier League club Liverpool F.C., the Penguins and NASCAR's Roush Fenway Racing. That was all well and good when the Red Sox were winning, and they have won four World Series in Henry's tenure, most recently in 2018.

But the Red Sox have missed the postseason in three of the last four seasons, and Henry's club has shown very little willingness to invest in the team this offseason. Despite historically being one of baseball's biggest spenders, the Red Sox under chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom have made essentially one significant signing this winter -- Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida on a five-year, $90 million contract -- while letting prominent free agents Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi walk.

Unless Boston makes significant moves between now and training camp, the team could struggle again in 2023. And no matter how how great of a day Monday was at Fenway Park, Henry will continue to hear it from Red Sox fans until the on-field product improves.