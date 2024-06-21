Why Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler could be benched for Turkey vs Portugal

Real Madrid and Turkey star Arda Güler may be forced to make do with a spot on the bench for his country’s next outing.

This comes amid concerns over the 19-year-old’s fitness.

The name of midfielder Güler has of course dominated the headlines across Europe across the week to date.

As much comes after the Real Madrid man followed up his stellar close to the club campaign with an electric showing in Turkey’s opening fixture at Euro 2024.

Güler conjured up what many have labelled the goal of the tournament to date, as well as laying on a whole host of chances for his teammates, en route to a 3-1 downing of Georgia.

Safe to say, then, that all of a Turkish persuasion were no doubt eager to see their country’s crown jewel in from the off once more on Saturday, when The Crescent-Stars lock horns with Portugal.

Such supporters, however, could yet find themselves disappointed.

After it was reported that Vincenzo Montella had opted for Yunus Akgün over Güler in his final preparatory training session before Saturday’s clash, Turkey’s head coach was inevitably drawn on as much by the media.

And Montella went on to reveal that his midfield sensation is not quite at 100% fitness:

“Arda showed some slight signs of fatigue.”

Conor Laird | GSFN