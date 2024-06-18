Why Real Madrid Are Left ‘Powerless’ Following Ex-PSG Star Suffers Nose Injury

Former Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé broke his nose during France’s 1-0 win over Austria on Monday night. The player’s status for the match against the Netherlands is uncertain, and even his new club, Real Madrid, cannot have a say in the process.

While Real Madrid announced that the 25-year-old would join them this summer, Mbappé is still contractually a PSG player. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s contract with the French giants expires on June 30th.

As a result, Diario AS reports that Real Madrid doctors cannot intervene in the matter, even in a consultative manner with Mbappé. Moreover, the player is also under the jurisdiction of the French Federation.

Until the end of UEFA Euro 2024, the Spanish side entity cannot say anything, even though they have their opinion.

“Of course, we’re worried about how Kylian’s injury is progressing,” a source told AS. “However, until July 1st, he’s not officially our player yet. Being in the Eurocup, it’s understandable that France prioritizes their interests over those of Madrid. We’re essentially powerless until then.”

Real Madrid will wait until France finishes their Euro campaign before discussing their plans with Mbappé. First on the agenda is his presentation at the Bernabéu, set for either July 15 or 16. After that, they’ll decide whether it’s best to make a move now or wait until the end of the upcoming season.