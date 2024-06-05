Why Real Madrid fans will have to wait to purchase their Kylian Mbappé shirts

Kylian Mbappé’s (25) move to Real Madrid has finally been confirmed. Naturally, fans will be flocking to the club’s online stores to buy Mbappé-printed shirts, especially after Los Blancos revealed their kit for the 2024/25 season just hours ago. However, as AFP explain, they will have to wait.

Whilst Mbappé’s move to the Bernabeu is signed, sealed and delivered after months and even years of anticipation, he is still technically a Paris Saint-Germain player. The former AS Monaco forward, currently with the France squad ahead of 2024, is still under contract with PSG until the end of the month of June. This fact is preventing Real Madrid fans from getting hold of Mbappé-printed shirts.

Real Madrid have told AFP that they can’t print shirts with the name of a player that belongs at another club, as Mbappé still does. As a result, Real Madrid fans must wait until 1st July to get their hands on a Mbappé shirt.

GSFN | Luke Entwistle