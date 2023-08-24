Here’s why the RB2 designation may not mean much to Cowboys

When the Cowboys decided to move on from Ezekiel Elliott over the offseason, the battle for the second running back spot promised to be a good one. Signed on the franchise tag, Tony Pollard was the clear top dog of the bunch, but behind him was grab-bag of possibilities.

Instead of signing an established veteran in free agency the Cowboys took a stab at Ronald Jones. The former Buccaneer had been generally viewed as a disappointment in the NFL and as such came to Dallas on a very modest one-year, $1,232,500 deal.

In the draft, the Cowboys also took a very tepid approach to the position as well. In one of the best draft classes in recent memory, Dallas waited until the sixth round to address the position. Scouts identified nearly a dozen possible franchise-level prospects, but the Cowboys declined to select one.

It appeared the plan was to take a handful of ‘maybes” into training camp and see which one(s) stuck.

Low and behold some of their guys did indeed, stick. But finding a clear No. 2 hasn’t been easy. That’s because a true do-it-all option at RB2 doesn’t appear to exist on the roster.

When the top two spots were held by Elliott and Pollard, the Cowboys didn’t have to worry about what each guy could and couldn’t do. Both players could run inside and run outside. Both could pass protect and run routes. Both could convert in short yardage or be used on 1st-and-10 from the 20.

There wasn’t a job they couldn’t handle.

That’s not the case for the Cowboys current crop of reserve RBs. This makes for a very nontraditional RB2 situation in Dallas this season.

Deuce Vaughn

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Vaughn has been a sight to behold this summer. The Cowboys rookie has captivated the fan base, showing the type of explosion and change of direction very few NFL players possess.

Vaughn has also proven to be every bit as diminutive as advertised. At 5-foot-6, 176-pounds, Vaughn looks tiny compared to his peers. His limitations in short yardage situations or to hold up in pass protection is a matter of physics, not just ability.

Because this Deuce Vaughn TD run is always worth another look. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/8qCUmQ6100 — SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) August 20, 2023

Plays need to be called with Vaughn in mind. Mike McCarthy can’t simply use his RB2 interchangeably like he did last year, which is why Vaughn’s opportunities may naturally be capped.

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

When the first unofficial depth chart was released, Dowdle was the man in the RB2 spot. The third-year RB out of South Carolina had long been a favorite of the coaching staff. If it weren’t for injuries, he likely would have held a more prominent role earlier.

At 6-foot, 215-pounds, Dowdle is a fast runner with enough size to play between the tackles.

Nice zone run Saturday from Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle. WR coach Robert Prince loved the block from rookie Dennis Houston on a Chargers safety to help spring it. pic.twitter.com/mUV1EvQUeF — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 21, 2022

He’s not as explosive or shifty as Vaughn, but he’s more versatile. Whether Vuaghn jumps him on the official depth chart or not, Dowdle may see more snaps each week because he can do more things.

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Davis was an offseason fan favorite but has fizzled in the preseason. The 5-foot-10, 207 runner doesn’t have the same explosiveness as Dowdle or Vaughn but he has shiftiness and some pop to his game.

MALIK DAVIS JUST KEPT GOING pic.twitter.com/ly5hLeLRPi — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 18, 2021

He hasn’t done much to demand a roster spot and could be a practice squad stash when final cuts are made.

Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Luepke was media darling and fan favorite from the start but has struggled to live up to the hype. It seems the same thing that made him such an attractive possibility is what’s preventing him from flashing in training camp and the preseason.

Luepke is a versatile player who can fill a number of needs ranging from ball carrier, to lead blocker, to move TE, to H-back. Yet, he doesn’t stand out in any one of those areas.

Working in his favor is his pass protection and short-yardage ability. These two strengths match Vaughn’s weakness perfectly and Luepke has special teams ability to boot.

Enough to win a roster spot?

Probably not, but he makes things interesting and if he’s a practice squad signing, he could be a game-day elevation with the possibility for more down the road.

[affiliatewidget_smgtolocal]

Conclusion

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Based on the personnel, this is not your typical RB2 situation in Dallas and certainly different from anything the Cowboys have experienced over recent years.

One player doesn’t neatly plug into all the roles, making RB2 a committee approach of sorts.

Vaughn’s dazzling play has likely guaranteed him a regular role on offense but size limitations will be a factor. As discussed back when he was first drafted, Vaughn isn’t here to replace Elliott, but rather one day replace Pollard’s original role.

There’s a good chance Dowdle and Vaughn will be splitting duties behind Pollard and hierarchy on the depth chart will only be a formality.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire