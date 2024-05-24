Why new RB Nyheim Hines chose to sign with the Browns

New Cleveland Browns running back Nyheim Hines missed the entirety of the 2023 season after tearing his ACL in a jet ski accident. Though he is still recovering from that injury and working his way back onto the field, he spoke with the media this week during Browns OTAs.

During that session, he was asked about why he chose Cleveland and felt it was a good fit for him.

“I think it was a great fit just because of the passing game, first off, I know that was something Cleveland was looking forward to, getting a back and getting guys who were explosive in space and then the returner opportunity. The returners have been in and out there’s been a lot of different returners over the years, at least for the past couple years. What I’ve seen when we played them and Bubba was here, so I know, Bubba’s probably one of. Bubba and Ken (Dorsey) are probably the two biggest reasons I’m here, so I’m thankful for that and thankful to be here.”

The move to bring in Bubba Ventrone continues to pay off. After a massive improvement in 2023, two more great special teamers joined him in Cleveland, with Hines and Justin Hardee coming to town this offseason. Ken Dorsey is going to help this passing attack grow, and Hines will likely play a part in that as well.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire