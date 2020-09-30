Why RB J.J. Taylor knew the Patriots were the perfect fit for him

New England Patriots running back JJ Taylor has been a bit of a surprise for the Patriots. This Sunday against Las Vegas, he put forth his best effort statistically, carrying the ball 11 times for 43 yards.

Taylor knew that he would be a great fit for New England all along. The running back was waived on cutdown day, but New England re-signed him to the 53-man roster. It was Taylor’s college running backs coach DeMarco Murray who first thought that he may indeed be a great fit for New England. More specifically, Murray thought Taylor would fit in nicely.

“Through my college career, I’d say my senior year, my running back coach DeMarco Murray was telling me that ‘Patriots would be a great fit’ and things like that,” Taylor said Monday in a video conference. “He said it would just look good for me, so that was kind of the reason why I chose to come here.”

With the Patriots running back room having a surplus of talent, it will remain to be seen how many snaps he continues to get. However, there is no denying that he is making the most of all his opportunities right now.

