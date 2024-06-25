Why the Rays are thinking more and running less

ST. PETERSBURG — Jose Caballero has stolen more bases than any other player in the American League and, with 24, has the third most in the majors.

But the Rays infielder also has made the walk of shame more than anyone, the lonely trek off the field after being caught stealing an MLB-most eight times and picked off four more.

“It’s a crappy moment to go back to the dugout before the inning ends or you don’t make an out with the bat,” Caballero said. “It’s a horrible time.”

Having gone into the season with plans to run wild and free, the Rays have since reined in some of their players for what manager Kevin Cash called a “more cautious approach” that was needed.

“We’ve not done what we’re capable of stealing bases,” Cash said. “Our speed coming out of spring training — you know what speed is — we knew that we had a lot of very fast players. It has not translated to the amount of success that we need to have on the bases.”

An 80% success rate is considered good for a team and more attainable given rule changes implemented last season limiting pickoff throws and increasing base size.

But bad decision-making has left the Rays lacking.

They went into play Tuesday as one of three teams at 73%, ranking among the bottom seven in the majors. They had stolen 77, sixth most, but were caught 29 times, third most. Plus they were picked off 12 times, also third most.

Understandably, they are trying to find a better balance, willing to make the trade off of running less and being safe more.

Or, as Cash broke it down: “Don’t get caught. I’m serious. It’s as simple as that.”

They have been better of late, successful on their last 10 chances through Monday, and thrown out only once in their last 18 attempts over 18 games going back to June 5. In the first 61 games, they were caught 28 times in 88 attempts.

“We just have not made the best decisions,” Cash said. “But I like the decisions that we have been making here as of late.”

Players who used to have pretty much automatic green lights to steal when they wanted to are now on red, or at least yellow. They have to check in based on the situation with first-year first-base coach Michael Johns, who coordinates their running game.

And they are being reminded regularly to be judicious in their judgement.

“Early (in the season) I think that everyone, including me, we were trying to force it a little bit,” Johns said. “There’s no secret we’re trying to run, and every team is trying to stop us … There’s so many variables to it that I think it just took some time for us to kind of find a rhythm.”

When a player gets on first, Johns will usually get up close and whisper a quick update, whether they have the green light, how quick the pitcher’s delivery has been that day versus the info in the pre-game scouting report, how well and often the pitcher will make a pickoff throw, maybe a reminder of how the catcher throws.

“Trying to vet it out in real time,” Johns said.

One point of emphasis is for a runner to abandon plans to run if the pitcher uses a quicker slide-step delivery, where they bring their knees together rather than lift the front one, shaving just enough time in their delivery to sometimes make the difference between safe and out.

“I don’t think we did a good job (earlier) of shutting it down on the slide step,” Johns said. “I think we’re doing a lot better job of that now and kind of picking our spots better.”

Johns also said the Rays were “really unfortunate” early in the season as several of their outs came on runners being tagged for coming off the base after what would have been a successful steal or getting caught on missed hit-and-runs or 3-2 counts.

The Rays have extensive scouting data and video of all the pitchers, but also have noticed other teams adjusting to combat their aggressiveness, such as having their pitchers change tempo and work quicker.

“I think we all learned really quickly at the beginning of the season that we’re fast, but teams are prepared for that,” Cash said.

Plus, there could be a residual benefit. The adjustments opponents make to keep the Rays from running can at times benefit their hitters as some pitchers aren’t as comfortable using the slide step and lose something in their velocity or overall stuff. Similarly, pitchers would rather throw fastballs if they expect a steal, so a good fastball hitter could also gain an edge.

Outfielder Josh Lowe, who last year stole 32 bases (in 35 attempts), said the key is having as much information as possible to inform the decision making.

“Part of it is doing your homework on who to run on and who not to,” Lowe said. “And it depends on the catcher as much as the pitcher.”

That information can range from the catcher’s arm strength and accuracy to whether he is fully crouched behind the plate or popping up, as if to receive a high fastball that serves as a de facto pitchout.

With Lowe and Taylor Walls healthy, and Caballero, Jonny DeLuca, Richie Palacios and Amed Rosario joining Lowe, Randy Arozarena and Jose Siri, the Rays have nine players capable, with enough opportunity, of stealing 20 bases.

“We’ve got guys that can really run and they all want to run,” Johns said. “They all want green all the time. Randy’s funny. If we red-light him, he’s like, ‘Porque? Porque?’ (the Spanish word for why.) I’m like, ‘Alright, buddy, let’s go. You want green, let’s go.’ I’m glad they want to run. It’s a lot easier for us.”

That should, properly executed, create an advantage for the Rays.

“I think that’s the biggest part, if done properly,” Lowe said. “You can have a good fastball, but if you throw it right in the middle, it doesn’t matter. You can be a good baserunner, but if you steal when the guy is (super quick) to home plate, it’s not going to matter, you’re still going to get out.

“It’s the big leagues — guys can pitch and throw to second base and catch the ball. So I think stealing you’ve got to have a little bit of smarts on the basepaths and know when to run as well. You can have all the speed in the world but 1) if you don’t get a good jump 2) you don’t run at a good time, it’s probably not going to work out in your favor.”

