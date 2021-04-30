Why Ravens fans should be excited about Odafe Oweh

Jacob Infante
·1 min read
With the No. 31 overall pick and their second pick in the first round, the Baltimore Ravens selected Penn State edge rusher Odafe Oweh.

The glaring concern on Oweh is his not having any sacks in 2020, but the upside with him is through the roof. He possesses a lengthy frame with long arms and a muscular build that in itself would be enough to be enticing for NFL teams.

Oweh, who recently indicated he wanted to be called by his first name Odafe rather than Jayson, is an elite athlete by NFL standards, not just for the edge rusher position. He ran an insane 4.37 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, and he jumped out of the gym with a 39.5-inch vertical and an 11-foot-2 broad jump. That athleticism is apparent in his first-step quickness and his mobility in space.

The Ravens typically choose to defer to outside of the first round to select an edge rusher, but the athletic upside Oweh brings makes him a worthy exception to that trend. He joins a front-seven that already features such pass-rushers as Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe, and he gives them a potential long-term stalwart on defense if he develops correctly.

