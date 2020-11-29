This is why Ravens can't sign players off the street for game vs. Steelers

Why Ravens can't sign players off street for Steelers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Ravens currently find themselves in the midst of one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks among sports franchises.

By the end of the day Sunday, Baltimore will most likely have at least 22 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list after Mark Andrews and Matthew Judon tested positive. With a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers still set for Tuesday, the Ravens will be without key names such as Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins in addition to Andrews and Judon.

And Baltimore doesn't have any depth. At this point, even with practice-squad players, the team most likely doesn't have enough to form a 53-man roster. In normal times, Baltimore could scramble and sign multiple players to fill in on Tuesday.

However, due to COVID-19 protocols that won't be the case.

The Ravens will not have an opportunity to sign players "off the street" before Tuesday because of the NFL's mandated isolation period for new players. Once someone joins a team, they must isolate for six days and post negative tests before they join the roster. There isn't that kind of time.

Signing a player this close to game action wouldn't be ideal anyway given the lack of time to learn the system and prepare, but in 2020 it's not even an option. No one would be able to clear protocols before the contest, and with another game set for Monday, Dec. 7 against the Cowboys, Baltimore would need to act now in order to have more options for that contest.

That's life in the NFL during this strange 2020 pandemic season, but the Ravens' outbreak is pushing the limits of those league COVID-19 rules.