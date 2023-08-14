Why I ranked Mississippi State, Ole Miss football in my AP Top 25 preseason poll

STARKVILLE — The AP Top 25 preseason poll dropped Monday with Ole Miss football checking in at No. 22 and Mississippi State missing the cut while receiving votes. However, as a first-time voter in the poll, I thought both SEC programs from the Magnolia State should have been included.

Let’s start with the team that was left out. If Mike Leach was still coaching the Bulldogs coming off a nine-win season, they’d be in the poll. But with the uncertainty of first-year coach Zach Arnett stepping in alongside offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay, Mississippi State — which I ranked No. 22 — was left off. That’s not a surprise after media members picked MSU to finish last in the SEC West.

The experience Mississippi State has on the field cancels any reservations I have about the change in staff. Barbay and Arnett have made it clear players will determine schemes, and they have ample veteran talent on both sides of the ball.

Will Rogers is at quarterback. He enters his senior season with a chance to break numerous SEC career passing records. Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson are sixth-year linebackers who finished first and second, respectively, in tackles last year among SEC players.

If you return that production at those positions, you get the benefit of the doubt.

As for the Rebels, I see what most others see. Coach Lane Kiffin has proven his offense works in the SEC. With Jaxson Dart back at quarterback and Heisman Trophy sleeper candidate Quinshon Judkins at running back, Ole Miss will have a chance to win big.

I sold Kiffin’s squad a bit short, ranking it No. 24. Ole Miss could easily prove me wrong if defensive additions such as defensive end Isaac Ukwu, cornerback DeShawn Gaddie Jr., safety John Saunders Jr. and cornerback Zamari Walton prove they can play in the SEC.

It won’t take long to learn a lot about the Mississippi teams. MSU faces Arizona in Week 2 and follows that up with No. 5 LSU. Ole Miss heads to No. 24 Tulane in Week 2.

Why Alabama didn’t make my top five

My top five teams, in order, are Georgia, Michigan, Southern California, LSU and Florida State. Alabama didn’t make the cut because of questions at quarterback.

Georgia, for obvious reasons, gets the benefit of the doubt during their quarterback battle. I have some reservations about J.J. McCarthy, but Michigan has proven it can win big with him. The other three schools give me no doubt under center, highlighted by USC’s Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

Does Alabama have the talent, like Michigan or Georgia, to make up for doubt at quarterback? The answer is likely yes, but after missing the College Football Playoff last season with Bryce Young, I’m not ready to put the Crimson Tide in the top five yet.

Other SEC schools I included in my AP Top 25

Along with Georgia, LSU and Alabama, Tennessee was the fourth and final SEC team included in my top 10. However, no other SEC team makes the cut in my poll until you get to Mississippi State and Ole Miss outside the top 20.

It’s an odd preseason for the conference with so many questions at quarterback. Outside of Rogers, Dart, Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson and LSU’s Jayden Daniels, there are plenty of players with high ceilings but uncertainty. If the quarterback play winds up being elite, it’s likely my final poll features more than six SEC schools.

Stefan Krajisnik's football preseason AP Top 25 (actual ranking)

1. Georgia (1)

2. Michigan (2)

3. USC (6)

4. LSU (5)

5. Florida State (8)

6. Alabama (4)

7. Ohio State (3)

8. Clemson (9)

9. Washington (10)

10. Tennessee (12)

11. Utah (14)

12. Penn State (7)

13. Texas (11)

14. Notre Dame (13)

15. Tulane (24)

16. Kansas State (16)

17. Oregon (15)

18. TCU (17)

19. Oregon State (18)

20. North Carolina (21)

21. Wisconsin (19)

22. Mississippi State (RV)

23.Texas Tech (RV)

24. Ole Miss (22)

25. UTSA (RV)

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Why my AP Top 25 poll included Ole Miss and Mississippi State football