Why the Rams can’t get better than a 5th-round compensatory pick for Von Miller

It looked like Von Miller was going to be back with the Rams next season despite drawing interest from several teams in free agency. But even after Ian Rapoport said other teams were convinced he was staying with the Rams, he wound up leaving to join the Bills.

It’s a big blow to the Rams defense, losing their top edge rusher from the second half of last season. It hurts even more that they traded a second- and third-round pick for him in November, only getting him for half a season.

Unquestionably, the trade was still worth it because the Rams won a championship, but losing Miller after one year is disappointing.

On the bright side, they’ll get a compensatory pick after he signs his $120 million deal with the Bills, but even if it was worth $1 billion, the Rams still wouldn’t get more than a fifth-round compensatory pick. That’s the highest a compensatory pick can be for a player with 10 or more accrued seasons, which Miller has.

Getting a whole lot of "Why is Von Miller only generating a 5th round compensatory pick for the Rams?" question right now.



The answer is in Appendix V, Paragraph 4 of the CBA, as follows, and it also applies to Chandler Jones.https://t.co/R5Ak4ym945 pic.twitter.com/Pk0ACTTMta — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 16, 2022

The Rams are in line to get four compensatory picks in next year’s draft after losing Miller, Darious Williams, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Corbett, but none of them are projected to be higher than the fifth round.

Had Miller not been a special case due to his 10 years of experience, he likely would’ve netted the Rams a third-rounder next year.