Why the Rams could have a perfect fit in running back Sony Michel

The Rams were headed into the 2021 NFL season with an unclear picture at running back. Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles tendon in July that ended his season before it began. This foiled Sean McVay’s plan for using Akers as his “Mr. Everything” at the position. 2020 backup Darrell Henderson, more of a satellite back, has been dealing with a sprained thumb, though it’s estimated that he’ll be ready for the regular-season opener against the Bears. Jake Funk and Xavier Jones were among the team’s primary backs in their Week 2 preseason game against the Raiders last Saturday, and the Rams ran for 129 yards on 27 carries in that game, but McVay was looking for more to reinforce a depleted group.

On Wednesday, the Rams made a deal with the Patriots for the services of running back Sony Michel, the 2018 first-round pick who gained just 449 rushing yards and scored one rushing touchdown on 79 carries in 2020. Michel’s numbers had dropped precipitously in 2020 in part due to a quadriceps injury, and it was a fall from grace after a rookie season in which he scored six rushing touchdowns in the postseason, and helped New England beat McVay’s Rams in Super Bowl LIII. The Rams gave up a fifth-round and sixth-round pick in 2022, which turns into a fourth-round pick if the Rams get a fourth-round compensatory pick. So, a fourth-round pick for the former first-round pick.

Michel had lost the starting job to Damien Harris last season, and with the sascent of fourth-round rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots were flush with running backs, and Michel had fallen out of favor. That doesn’t mean that the Rams made a mistake here — they just have to know how Michel is best utilized.

Interestingly enough, though Michel ran behind more gap and pull schemes in 2020, he was more effective when running zone. That fits in with at least the 2020 version of the Rams, who, per Sports Info Solutions, had the second-most zone rushing attempts in the NFL last season with 336 for 1.425 yards, 620 yards after contact, and 16 touchdowns. Only the Titans had more zone running attempts with 384 for 1,840 yards, 1,157 yards after contact, and 16 touchdowns, and they had Derrick Henry as opposed to Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, and Malcolm Brown. In zone and split zone last season, Michel had 45 carries for 263 yards, 161 yards after contact, and his only rushing touchdown — in Week 1 against the Dolphins.

Michel’s best 2020 run came on this 38-yard scamper against the Raiders in Week 3, where he showed excellent ability to move to open space, second-level agility, and third-level ball security. If Michel can pull off a handful of these runs in 2021, McVay will be perfectly happy with the draft capital given up (not that the Rams give a single expletive about draft capital anyway).

Michel's best run in 2020 — a 38-yarder against the Raiders in Week 3. Work for the opening, fake Johnathan Abram out of his shoes, and avoid the Nicholas Morrow Peanut Punch attempt. pic.twitter.com/sweM3u9Cqm — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 25, 2021

McVay likes to use his backs in the passing game, and though Michel caught just 26 passes for 258 yards and a touchdown during his three seasons with the Patriots, he is capable of more. In his finale with the Patriots, against the Jets in Week 17 last season, he picked up three catches for 60 yards. Michel can handle wheel routes and screens and little leaks all day.

Since the Patriots declined Michel’s fifth-year option, he’s on the books for the Rams in 2021 with a cap charge of $3,063,039. This makes Michel the cap-heaviest back on a Rams roster that wants to define the position inexpensively. Not that Michel will be able to regain the glory of his rookie season right off the bat, but he does add much-needed every-down attributes if he’s healthy and near 100%. If not… well, it’s a lowball trade for a guy who won’t be on the books next season. Schematically, it seems like a good enough fit to give Sony Michel another chance at the brass ring.