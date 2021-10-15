NFL Insider on why Giants won't cover point spread vs Rams in Week 6 | Ralph Vacchiano

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains why he's picking the Los Angeles Rams should cover the point spread vs the New York Giants in NFL Week 6 action. He says the NY Giants and their slew of injuries won't be able to keep up with the LA Rams explosive offense.

About Ralph Vacchiano:

Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.