Why Raiders' unconventional 2020 bye week comes at good time for Vegas

Why unconventional bye week comes at good time for Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It should probably come as no surprise that the perpetually old school and notorious grinder Jon Gruden isn’t a fan of bye weeks.

The Raiders coach still insists he would rather play doubleheaders than take a week off during the season.

But Gruden conceded Monday it might not be a bad thing for his banged up roster.

“I’ve never been a fan of the bye weeks,” he said after returning home from an upset victory in Kansas City. “I’d like to keep playing. But it is part of the schedule, so in some ways it will give Trent Brown an additional couple days to respond to his first game. We’re hoping Richie Incognito can come back, obviously. Maurice Hurst. Maliek Collins, Damon Arnette, Bryan Edwards.

”We’ve got a lot of guys still on the mend so I’ll take this bye week this year at this time.”