Why Raiders will remain in East Bay longer despite leaving Oakland

ALAMEDA -- The Raiders just played in Oakland for the last time.

The Raiders will follow Sunday's disastrous 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Coliseum with two road games against the L.A. Chargers and Denver Broncos to conclude the regular season.

That doesn't mean it's time to cancel leases and hire moving trucks for their scheduled relocation to Las Vegas.

The Raiders will be in the Bay Area a lot longer. Their brand new, state-of-the-art, $75 million training facility still is being built in Henderson, Nevada, just outside Sin City. The complex, which includes a performance center, outdoor fields and an indoor practice fieldhouse, isn't scheduled to open until June.

Raiders football operations will remain in their current Alameda complex until their new facility is ready. That means the Raiders will sign veteran free agents from here. They will be prepare for the NFL draft and select players from Alameda, even with the draft itself being held in Las Vegas.

They'll start the offseason program in Alameda and possibly conduct all of their OTAs and mandatory minicamp here. It's possible the Raiders would start OTAs in Alameda and finish it at their new Las Vegas training complex, though that remains uncertain.

Even if that happens, it seems likely the Raiders return to the Bay Area for training camp. Raiders owner Mark Davis told NBC Sports Bay Area this summer that it's "almost for sure" the Raiders would exercise their option to hold training camp at the Napa Valley Marriott in 2020, before completing the preseason in Henderson.

Allegiant Stadium is scheduled to be ready in late July/early August 2020, which means the Raiders are expected to play their next season in Las Vegas.





