Why Raiders QB Derek Carr should be primed for huge 2019 NFL season

Derek Carr reports Tuesday for his sixth Raiders training camp, his fifth as an unquestioned starter. He snatched the top job as a rookie second-round pick and never let go, weathering an early rebuild that produced an all-too-short-lived competitive renaissance and a lucrative contract.

The Raiders dipped yet again, with Carr drawing ire intensified by a then-record $125 million deal that seems pedestrian by today's standards. A legitimate MVP candidate back in 2016 is now subject to regular slings and arrows for a downturn that completely isn't his fault.

Carr's partly culpable for a 10-22 record since 2016. Stats are nice, but franchise quarterbacks are judged on wins and losses.

He obviously played a role in offensive struggles, but there are mitigating factors here that can't be ignored. Carr can't protect himself. He didn't cycle through offensive play callers, skill players and head coaches. He didn't trade Khalil Mack or embark on another roster rebuild. He showed up and worked and said the right things and tried to adapt to difficult circumstances.

Mention those points and you're an apologist.

Hammering well-worn criticisms is easy and more accepted, but saying that he's at-times skittish, too sensitive, can't handle head coach/play caller Jon Gruden means you've just joined the chorus.

Uneven stat lines foster debate, providing fodder for both sides of the Carr aisle.

Let's paint a fuller picture here, of a cannon-armed quarterback dealt some crappy hands who has also fallen below lofty, yet realistic expectations in recent seasons.

Carr can make every throw. He's smart and sneaky fast. The bar is and should be high. After all, that's where he sets it.

Carr flew under it last season, but was under constant duress last season playing with two rookie offensive tackles. He had no one to throw to last season save Jared Cook. Despite all the tongue-in-cheek rhetoric last summer about Carr knowing Gruden's system better than its creator, the quarterback was transitioning between systems.

All that and he still set career marks in completion percentage, total yards and -- this won't fit the popular narrative -- yards per attempt despite being sacked and pressured more than ever.

That's well and good, but you just can't throw it away on a last-ditch fourth down to secure defeat, even if the play was never going to work. You can't throw picks in the end zone, especially late in games. Even 16 career fourth-quarter comebacks won't excuse that.

Carr's performance is a polarizing, easily argued topic that depends on perspective and willingness to accept context.

This season should provide a clearer, more objective look at the quarterback.

Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock stacked the skill positions and spent heavily to secure the offensive line.

When Carr thrives well protected and feels safe in the pocket. Having Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams are excellent at creating separation and winning receptions in the air. Having them in the pattern should provide confidence making riskier decisions. Josh Jacobs and the running game should provide balance.

A second straight year with the same play-caller in the same offensive system, a luxury Carr has experienced just once before as a pro, should also provide great benefit.

Carr still can't play defense, so he can't completely control outcomes, but he's in solid position to have an excellent year and find 2016 form, when he ranked among the NFL's best quarterbacks.

The football smarts and arm talent remain. The supporting cast is back, possibly better than ever. The situation seems ripe for a monster season and a resurgence that could quiet some critics and noise about Gruden looking harder at alternatives as Carr's contract becomes easier to escape.

Sailing on the calm would be welcome after a few tumultuous seasons, but that privilege must be earned with on-field excellence.

Entering his sixth season with quality around him, Carr's in prime position to do exactly that.

