Why Raiders' game vs. Buccaneers might be toughest left on schedule

Why Raiders' game vs. Bucs might be toughest left on schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

An elevated challenge awaits the Raiders upon returning to work Wednesday after the bye week.

It comes in the form of the suddenly surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who looked vulnerable and undisciplined in a loss to the Chicago Bears on Oct. 8 but regrouped and whipped the previously undefeated Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

That changed the dynamic of the Raiders’ return to action Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The national stage of “Sunday Night Football” is no longer just an opportunity to build on the momentum of their upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s a chance to add to their growing stature by beating Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.