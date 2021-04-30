Why Raiders fans should be excited about Alex Leatherwood

The Las Vegas Raiders looked to bolster their offensive line with the selection of Alex Leatherwood at No. 17 overall.

Another Alabama Crimson Tide player was taken in the draft with Leatherwood heading to Nevada. While the team does need defensive playmakers, they were also in need on the offensive line.

Leatherwood will reunite with former teammate Henry Ruggs III in Las Vegas. He will now look to become one of the five starters on the offensive line as Jon Gruden continues to build his team in hopes of a return to the Super Bowl.

Leatherwood was a multi-year starter for the Tide at both offensive tackle and guard during his four-year career in Tuscaloosa. He will bring some position flex but could be a solid fit for the team at the right tackle position. He brings a lot of experience after playing for Alabama.

