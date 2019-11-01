The New England Patriots reached an injury settlement with receiver Josh Gordon, formally waiving him off injured reserve. The talented, yet troubled pass-catcher is healthy again and ready to play after dealing with a knee injury but couldn't choose his team.

He was subject to waivers, meaning teams with the worst records had first crack at Gordon for the season.

He made it all the way to Seattle, at 6-2 with the No. 28 waiver priority.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Raiders had a shot at Gordon but obviously didn't put in a claim. The Silver and Black chose instead to focus on the guys they have in house. They are just getting Trevor Davis and Zay Jones up to speed after trading for them in recent weeks, excited to make them full-time contributors with Hunter Renfrow and a now-healthy Tyrell Williams.

That might disappoint right tackle Trent Brown, who played with Gordon as Patriots last year and gave a recruiting nudge on social media.

"C'mon family…you always welcome at our house. @raiders," Brown wrote in a reply to one of Gordon's tweets showing surprise at being placed on injured reserve.

Gordon caught 20 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown during six games with the Patriots this season. He injured his knee while making a tackle in New England's win over the New York Giants in Week 6.

[RELATED: Playoffs?! Long road trip showed Raiders what was possible]

The Raiders have a full complement of receivers heading into Sunday's game against Detroit, which should round out a productive offense driving heavily by the run game and passes to tight ends.

Why Raiders didn't place waiver claim on wide receiver Josh Gordon originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area