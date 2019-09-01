Why Raiders cutting Josh Mauro for DeShone Kizer could be temporary

The Raiders released veteran defensive end Josh Mauro, the team announced on Sunday afternoon.

That's the official corresponding move for an earlier waiver claim, which added quarterback DeShone Kizer from Green Bay.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That is not a straight swap, just first of a few moves to get the Raiders' roster right.

It might not even end the Raiders' association with Mauro.

He could be back soon, a source said, as the Raiders continue to tweak their roster heading toward a Sept. 9 regular-season opener versus Denver.

There's no certainty if he formally hits the street, unless there's already a handshake agreement to bring him back. The Athletic reports that he's for sure re-joining the roster.

The Raiders currently have four quarterbacks on their roster. They might for a few more hours, maybe a few days. They will not stick with four during the regular season.

No way, no how.

It's certainly possible the Raiders are trying to work a trade for one of their backup quarterbacks, but don't have one done at this point. There could be a market for Mike Glennon, and Nate Peterman is younger and has shown improvement this preseason.

The Raiders are also currently light on defensive linemen, with just eight on that front. They won't be for long.

Mauro is a base defensive end who would help stop the run. The Raiders don't have tons of depth there, even through Clelin Ferrell's a three-down end and Arden Key's run defense has improved significantly this offseason.

General manager Mike Mayock said Saturday night that the Raiders' roster had some tweaks coming, and this Mauro-Kizer exchange will be one of several as we move through the week.

The Raiders need to add and subtract to aid certain position groups.

Story continues

They only have four linebackers. Even with the proliferation of spread formations and sub packages on defense, that number is light.

It's still possible, though ultimately uncertain, that the Raiders could gain roster spots by placing cornerback Isaiah Johnson or guard Gabe Jackson on injured reserve for a shorter term.

It's uncertain how long Johnson will be out with a facial injury, but he has great special teams value as a gunner despite being relatively raw on defense.

If Jackson's recovery timetable suggests he could be back earlier than the minimum eight weeks he would be shelved on short-term IR, they should carry him. Jackson's too value to miss for even a small stretch where he's healthy enough to play.

[RELATED: Why Raiders missing out on acquiring Kiko Alonso is big loss]

Mauro missed the first three preseason games with a hamstring strain, but played a ton in the fourth exhibition. He said after that loss to Seattle that he established a good rhythm and felt ready to start the regular season.

Why Raiders cutting Josh Mauro for DeShone Kizer could be temporary originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area