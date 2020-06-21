One of the worst-kept secrets in the NFL is now out in the open. Jamal Adams, the All-Pro safety, is not happy with his contract situation and has formally requested a trade from the New York Jets.

If you are Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock, the next call you make has to be to Jets general manager Joe Douglas to express interest in making a trade for Adams, one of the best safeties in the NFL and, at 25-years-old, a young and still up-and-coming defensive superstar.

By every measure, Adams is a perfect fit on the Raiders' promising young defensive roster. He is that rare breed of player who combines great talent with the ability to be a difference maker.

Why Raiders could be perfect trade fit for Jets' unhappy Jamal Adams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area