Why the Raiders cleaning house was the right move | Inside Coverage

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein and senior NFL writer Charles Robinson dive into the big shake up in Las Vegas following a trio of dismissals on Wednesday. Hear the full conversation on “Inside Coverage” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.