Why Raiders added Jason Witten to deep tight end group, didn't wait

The Raiders employed a deep, talented and diverse tight-end group last season, with Darren Waller, Foster Moreau and Derek Carrier all under contract.

That trio became as tight as any position group, with each guy making significant contributions in 2019. Waller emerged as an elite receiving talent with a willingness to block. Moreau had an excellent rookie year as a run blocker and red-zone target. Carrier was a third option but was a trusted player and locker-room presence.

If there was any Raiders position group not needing new blood, tight end was it. That's why it was so surprising when Jason Witten agreed to terms on a one-year deal, a source said, on Tuesday afternoon.

Witten's entering his 17th season of what's arguably a Hall of Fame career, having lost some of the agility he once had.

Adding Witten still wasn't a hard choice for the Raiders to make. Coach Jon Gruden told ESPN it was a "no-brainer." Witten and Gruden know each other well, with the accomplished tight end briefly succeeding Gruden as ESPN's "Monday Night Football" analyst in 2018. He returned to the field after one season away, and wanted to keep playing even if it wasn't with the Cowboys.

One team source cited Witten's leadership and work ethic as reasons why he was brought into a seemingly set position group.

"He can show the young guys what a true pro looks like," the source said.

Witten can still contribute, even if not at previous levels. He had 63 catches for 529 yards -- that's just an 8.4-yard average -- and four touchdowns after returning from a year away in the broadcast booth.

He's a big, tough target who could be beneficial on third down and in the red zone.

Despite those facts, it still seems like there's a tight end too many in the fray. The Raiders carried three tight ends last year, a standard number in the NFL. Might that mean Carrier's on the way out. Or does it suggest Moreau won't be ready to start the season after suffering a torn ACL in December?

Moreau, for one, was excited about Witten joining the Raiders.

Moreau loves the Witten signing pic.twitter.com/5fc3AwR6TG — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) March 17, 2020

While it's fair to question whether this fills a need if Moreau's ready to go this summer -- that's a huge if -- the Raiders didn't hesitate a sing second before locking Witten up. Gruden will find ways to get him and Waller especially involved and made the Raiders tough to defend in the pattern.

. That will be especially true if receiver Tyrell Williams comes back healthy, and a dynamic threat is added high in the NFL draft next month.

