Raheem Mostert's whirlwind 49ers season has increased 'hunger' tenfold

Raheem Mostert went from anonymous NFL journeyman to playoff hero seemingly overnight. The progression's a bit longer than that, but the point remains the 49ers running back showed folks what he's capable of during an efficient season highlighted by an incredible NFC Championship Game performance with 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

His story was told over and over again leading up to Super Bowl LIV, turning a low-key, admitted beach bum into a known commodity. Reading up on Mostert's super-efficient season certainly caught people's eyes, considering he averaged 5.64 yards per carry during the regular season and have seven touchdowns in his last six games.

"I've taken a lot of time to reflect on what happened last year, specifically with me going through all different types of situations an NFL player could go through," Mostert said Wednesday in a video conference with local reporters. "I've gone from different teams to helping the team lead the way to a Super Bowl. I have been able to reflect on all that, and it has been a blessing.

"From a football perspective, my hunger right now more than ever is so pure. I want to get back to that level and exceed what I did last year times 10. That's my mindset right now."

Mostert is training hard in Ohio right now, though largely staying at home to remain safe during a coronavirus pandemic he publicly stated was troublesome before most. He was getting recoginized more in public prior to the public health crisis, a new experience in such volume.

He's comfortable with the extra attention even though he doesn't seek it out, but swears it'll only heighten his motivation.

"I would say a lot of people are starting to recognize who I am," Mostert said. "I'm more of guy who likes to be behind the scenes and just work and bring great effort. People are starting to notice who I am and the type of style I play with. I have been doing this since I was little. My attitude has been just to try to be great."

