Why new quarterback Kurtis Rourke got reps at Indiana football's 2024 pro day

BLOOMINGTON — Former Indiana football receiver DeQuece Carter was greeted by a bunch of unfamiliar faces when he returned to campus earlier this week for pro day.

New IU coach Curt Cignetti replaced all but one on-field assistant and revamped the team’s strength and conditioning staff. The roster saw plenty of turnover as well with dozens of players coming and going via the transfer portal.

“I'm dapping up people and asking, 'who are you?’ I think half the team is new,” Carter said, with a laugh.

Indiana's DeQuece Carter (4) celebrates the winning two-point conversion during overtime of the Indiana versus Akron football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

One face that didn’t need an introduction was Kurtis Rourke, the former Ohio University starter who signed with the Hoosiers in December. They crossed paths when Fordham faced off against Ohio in 2022. Carter was a four-year starter for the Rams before signing with Indiana as a grad transfer.

“He threw for 500 on us and it was crazy,” Carter told The Herald-Times on Tuesday.

Rourke broke a longstanding Ohio record (1983) in the 59-52 win with 527 passing yards. He was 41 of 50 with five total touchdowns (four passing), the last of which erased a 52-46 deficit with 52 seconds left on the clock.

He had nine completions of 20 yards or more and six of those were for 30-plus yards. The Bobcats also set a record with 692 yards of total offense.

Aug 26, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; Ohio Bobcats quarterback Kurtis Rourke (7) signals against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Carter was thrilled to hear that IU’s new staff picked Rourke to throw to the former players participating in pro day. He got to Bloomington a few days early to work with Rourke at the team’s indoor practice facility.

“I hopped off the plane, got changed and came out here,” Carter said. “I just wanted to see how he threw.”

Rourke threw to Carter along with former IU running backs Josh Henderson and Christian Turner during individual workouts.

The session started off with screen passes, but Rourke got to show off his arm towards the end of the workout with deep attempts to all three skill players. Rourke’s best throw was a 30-yard wheel route to Turner that dropped into his hands at the 15-yard line.

Carter's final rep — a vertical route that he caught in the end zone — was nice looking ball as well. After the workout, Carter joked about having some eligibilty left.

"I think Indiana is in good hands,” Carter said. “I wish I had another year because he can really zip it."

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana football's pro day offers glimpse at upcoming QB competition