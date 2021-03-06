Why QB Alex Smith should be considered as a Texans free agent target

Mark Lane
·2 min read
The Houston Texans have one quarterback under contract in Deshaun Watson. It is no secret that the number of quarterbacks on the Texans’ roster will change throughout the offseason.

One name the Texans ought to consider as an option at quarterback would be free agent Alex Smith, who was recently released from Washington.

Smith suffered a gruesome broken leg when Washington played the Texans on Nov. 18, 2018. The former San Francisco 49ers 2005 first-round pick spent the next year and a half rehabilitating from the injury that almost cost him his life.

The 36-year-old started six games for Washington, posting a 5-1 record, which served as the basis for the club’s 7-9 record that won the NFC East.

Houston has troubles on the horizon at quarterback, and bringing Smith in would help the team out.

Firstly, if the Texans finally trade Watson, Smith would provide a nice transition piece as they get their rookie quarterback ready to handle the speed of the NFL. Smith would also be a good example for the youngster to follow, as he was the Kansas City Chiefs’ starting quarterback in 2017 when they had a rookie Patrick Mahomes on the bench. The Chiefs won the AFC West that season with Smith under center.

Lastly, if somehow the Texans are able to smooth things over with Watson and he stays on as the team’s franchise quarterback, having Smith would be a great backup to have who can help build a wiser, smarter quarterback room under new coach David Culley, who worked with Smith in Kansas City from 2013-16.

Smith also has some admiration for Watson.

“I certainly followed him a bunch in his college career, and obviously that kind of speaks for itself,” Smith told Houston media on Oct. 3, 2017. “The little bit I’ve seen, just kind of highlights and things, I mean, just from afar, to be a rookie and playing in that kind of situation — I remember my rookie year and how tough it was. So, to be able to handle all the little things that go into playing as a rookie, certainly hats off to him that he’s been able to do that and playing at such a high level for a young kid.”

Whether the Texans need to move on from Watson or take another step in Watson’s development, Smith would be a decent signal caller to have on the roster.

