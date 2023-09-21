Why Brock Purdy's Week 1 shoes, 49ers game ball now in Hall of Fame

The first artifacts from the 2023 NFL season have arrived at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

And the shipment includes 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s shoes and a game ball from the season-opening victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brock Purdy's cleats and the game ball from Week 1 are on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Purdy’s souvenirs will be on display at the Hall of Fame after he became the first player in NFL history to win his first six regular-season starts while also throwing multiple touchdown passes in each of the games.

While finishing the Week 1 win with a passer rating of 111.3, Purdy became the first quarterback in NFL history to register a passer rating of 95 or better in each of his first regular-season starts.

While Purdy’s win streak as a starting quarterback continues, he did not throw a touchdown pass and finished with a passer rating of 93.1 in the 49ers’ 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

Purdy ranks tied for seventh in the NFL through two games with a passer rating of 102.9.

The 49ers return to action Thursday night for their home opener at Levi’s Stadium against the New York Giants.

In addition to Purdy’s cleats and ball, the Hall of Fame received a jersey worn by Detroit Lions rookie safety Brian Branch, who had a 50-yard interception return in an upset over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.

Branch’s jersey features the “NFL PREM1ERE” patch, which was created to recognize each rookie's first game in the NFL. Branch was a second-round pick (No. 45 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft.

