Why Purdue women's basketball prioritizes in-state recruiting: 'Starts in your backyard'

WEST LAFAYETTE — When it comes to recruiting, every member of the Purdue women's basketball coaching staff has a specific role.

Head coach Katie Gearlds is the chill one, recruiting coordinator Mark Stephens is the uncle figure, assistant Alex Guyton is a mentor, and then there's associate head coach Kelly Komara.

“I’m the crazy aunt that will love on them, hug them, and make them talk to me and get them uncomfortable,” Komara said. “... We all have different personalities all come together for the one common goal of winning basketball games and developing really, really good women.”

Avery Gordon on Purdue pledge: 'I don't think it could get much better than this.'

Those roles, that of a family, may be unconventional to other programs. But for the Boilermakers, it has landed them multiple top recruits within state lines.

Avery Gordon, a 6-6 junior from Brownsburg and four-star recruit, verbally committed to the Boilermakers this week. Gordon is ranked 42nd nationally by ESPN and is a force in the post, shooting 58% from the field. She picked Purdue over the likes of Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan and Butler.

The Boilermakers also got a verbal commitment from Kira Reynolds, a 2025 recruit from South Bend Washington who is ranked 59th nationally. She is the younger sister of Purdue sophomore Mila Reynolds and freshman Amiyah Reynolds.

Purdue will add some firepower in 2024 as well with Fort Wayne Snider’s Jordyn Poole, a four-star recruit who had interest from multiple Power 5 programs, including Marquette, Kentucky and Iowa.

Purdue offered Jordyn Poole early. Now nationally ranked guard is committed to Boilers

While other Power 5 programs around the state, like Indiana and Notre Dame, have been focusing on out-of-state commitments (ND has no in-state players, IU has just one), Purdue adopted a new mantra of owning the state.

“I think it starts in your backyard first, and then you kind of work out from there,” Komara said. “To have as many kids as we have from Indiana, and those coming to Purdue, is speaking volumes about our commitment to owning the state and being somebody these players want to play for."

After all, when Purdue won the national championship in 1999, there were nine players from Indiana on the roster — including Komara.

“Mark told me, when we got here, he said, ‘Do you realize that nine of your teammates on the national championship team were from the state of Indiana?’” Komara said. “I was blown away, had no idea that statistic, but there’s a lot of talent in the state of Indiana.”

Six of the 13 players on Purdue’s 2023 roster are from Indiana. Three of the Boilermakers six freshmen are Hoosiers: Amiyah Reynolds and Rashunda Jones arrive from South Bend Washington and McKenna Layden from Northwestern High School in Kokomo.

Stephens has made a splash in recruiting since joining the program in April, getting commitments of Gordon, Poole, and Kira Reynolds. He is the only coach on staff who didn’t attend Purdue — he played football and basketball at Morehead State in Kentucky between 1998-2002.

He thinks that outside perspective, though, helps him as a recruiter.

"I think the biggest thing for me is to be genuine," Stephens said. "I'm the only one on staff that didn't play here, so it's my obligation to make sure that they're proud of the product we put on the floor. Recruiting is easy, it's just working hard and making sure things are done in the right way. You're gonna win some kids, you're gonna lose some kids, but you always want to stay true to yourself and the mission of the coaching staff."

And it helps that Komara and Gearlds are two former Indiana Miss Basketball winners (in 1998 and 2003, respectively). The Boilermakers also have Lawrence North grad Jayla Smith, 2021 Miss Basketball, on their roster.

“Anytime you have two Miss Basketballs on your coaching staff, I think that just speaks volumes," Stephens said. "We have two of the best players to have ever suited up in the state, and then you add Jayla Smith, a third Miss Basketball. I think in-state recruiting is a priority because Indiana does have rich basketball, so we can try to keep these kids at home.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Why Purdue women's basketball prioritizes in-state recruiting