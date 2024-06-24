Why Purdue basketball isn't fazed after losing Zach Edey in the middle

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue basketball has a problem at center.

But it's not what you might think.

Yes, the Boilermakers lost Zach Edey, the two-time consensus National Player of the Year and the program's all-time scoring and rebounding leader who'll soon be a first-round NBA draft pick.

But with Trey Kaufman-Renn, Caleb Furst, Will Berg, Daniel Jacobsen and Raleigh Burgess, coach Matt Painter has a plethora of interchangeable hybrid fours and fives. Add in the potential for Cam Heide to play a stretch four and there's options aplenty.

"That from a skill standpoint probably stretches us out," Painter said. "That is what I am excited about. Those guys have those kind of opportunities, but we also have an opportunity to do some different things."

How Purdue uses — or doesn't use — its post depth remains to be seen.

But where the Boilermakers couldn't afford not to roll with Edey last season, they must now learn to adapt without.

And that may actually allow others to showcase strengths they had limitations on due to Edey's high usage rate the past two seasons.

"I feel like I could’ve, if I got double the amount of touches I did last year, triple the amount of touches right there, I’d be one of the leading scorers on the team, respectfully and honestly," said Kaufman-Renn, who started all 39 games last season alongside Edey in the post. "But we had an incredible team. I’m proud of the roles I’ve been given, but this year I do have to step it up and take advantage of the greater bulk of shots I am going to get."

Kaufman-Renn prefers to work in space, something he wasn't often afforded with Edey on the floor at the same time during most of Kaufman-Renn's minutes last season.

However, the attention Edey drew allowed Kaufman-Renn to have one-on-one matchups, which may not be the case moving forward.

But ...

Berg is 7-foot-2. Last month, Edey credited Berg for his development over the past two seasons, having gone head-to-head with the Swedish big man daily in practice.

That may have benefited Berg even more than Edey.

"I’ve felt like I am part of it, in practice every day pushing Trey and Zach," Berg said. "I hope I pushed enough so they see what I brought improvement wise to them as well. It’s definitely a tough past two years, but it prepared me well for whatever is up next."

Furst was a starter during the 2022-23 season as a post alongside Edey. Last season, Furst became the No. 2 center on the depth chart, spelling Edey as Purdue's lineup shifted to more offensive based.

Purdue Boilermakers center Will Berg (44) dunks the ball during practice, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at Purdue University’s Cardinal Court in West Lafayette, Ind.

Now, factor in versatile freshmen Burgess (6-foot-10) and Jacobsen (7-3).

Jacobsen is fresh off helping lead the Team USA U18 team to a gold medal at the FIBA Americup in Argentina two weeks ago.

Edey is irreplaceable.

Don't confuse Purdue's luxury of talent to mean the Boilermakers won't miss the best player in college basketball.

But those expecting a drastic fall off because Edey is gone will likely be wrong.

