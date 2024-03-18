Why Purdue basketball could reach Final Four in our 2024 March Madness prediction

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue basketball and March Madness has become a punchline in recent years.

For the Boilermakers, will the 2024 NCAA tournament be another premature exit or the year they break through?

First, some things you may have forgotten.

Purdue has a winning record in the NCAA tournament with Matt Painter as head coach.

More: Purdue basketball tickets in 2024 NCAA Tournament: Prices, how to buy

That loss to St. Peter's in 2022 came in the Sweet 16, though over time many now assume it happened in the Round of 64. St. Peter's actually beat No. 2 seed Kentucky in the opening game and Murray State in the second round.

Now, the Boilermakers still were favored and lost to a No. 15 seed, then followed it up last season with a historical loss to a No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson. And North Texas. And Arkansas-Little Rock still in recent memory.

It's understandable why people poke fun at Purdue's NCAA Tournament history.

This season feels different than all of those for a myriad of reasons.

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 01: Myles Colvin #5, Lance Jones #55, Mason Gillis #0 and Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers celebrate a dunk by Fletcher Loyer #2 (not pictured) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena on December 01, 2023 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

And then, Sunday night, March Madness was set into motion with the tournament reveal.

It appears to provide a favorable path for Purdue to reach its first Final Four in 44 years.

A Friday night in Indianapolis should bring a very pro-Purdue fanbase to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. And whatever poor 16 seed wins that Wednesday First Four game likely gets a year's worth of vengeance dropped on it that is to no fault of anyone's but Purdue.

It was exactly one year to the day that Purdue lost to FDU that the Boilermakers learned they were again a No. 1 seed and about to be the butt of jokes for a full five days. And it started with the selection show opening of highlights showcasing FDU's greatest moment and Purdue's lowest from the previous postseason.

More: Purdue basketball’s March Madness opponent is 16 seed play-in to open 2024 NCAA Tournament

The difference, or at least the major difference, in on-court product from the Purdue team that lost to FDU last season and the one that's waiting for either Montana State or Grambling State on Friday is 3-point shooting.

Zach Edey will get the ball as much as Purdue can throw it to him.

Now he's surrounded by the nation's second-best 3-point shooting team.

One year ago, Purdue ranked 290th.

So bring on Kansas, Gonzaga, Tennessee or Creighton along the way, this Boilermaker squad is more ready than ever for it.

Let's be real, there's no easy path to a Final Four. In this era of college basketball, there's not even an easy path to winning the first round. You can ask Purdue.

But you can also ask any blue blood program. Kentucky? Duke? Kansas? Indiana? UCLA? North Carolina? They've all lost to double digit seeds in the NCAA tournament.

But ... They've also won championships. This year, maybe Purdue finally can, too.

March Madness Final Four prediction: Purdue faces Kentucky

Gene Keady was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame last year and there's still people of the belief he wasn't a great basketball coach.

Keady won at the high school level, junior college, Olympics and was wildly successful coaching Division I basketball. But he never went to a Final Four and that for some is the apparent sign of whether someone is a good coach.

So I ask this: If Virginia's Mamadi Diakite doesn't throw in a buzzer beater against Purdue in the 2019 Elite Eight, is Painter a better coach because he'd have a Final Four on his resume?

At Purdue's expense, Virginia got to right the wrong of losing to a No. 16 seed in 2018.

Now the Boilermakers have an opportunity to do the same.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Analysis: Purdue basketball's path to a Final Four in March Madness 2024