Why Pro Football Focus ranks 49ers' roster 13th in NFL prior to training camp

Why PFF ranks 49ers' roster 13th in NFL pre-training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Despite being among the last four NFL teams standing last season, the 49ers aren’t being given much of the benefit of the doubt by Pro Football Focus in its most recent roster rankings ahead of training camp.

And while the biggest question mark for the 49ers that remains unsolved is its quarterback situation, Pro Football Focus ranks the 49ers’ roster as constructed 13th in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus’ Ben Linsey wrote that San Francisco’s biggest strength is its defensive line, with a star in Nick Bosa and lots of depth in Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Samson Ebukam, Charles Omenihu, Kerry Hyder Jr., Kemoko Turay and Drake Jackson.

But on the flip side, the 49ers’ offensive line is full of unknowns with guard Laken Tomlinson leaving in free agency for the New York Jets, center Alex Mack retiring and a question mark at right guard.

Still, it’s tough to gauge how the season will play out until the 49ers see how Trey Lance – who is expected to become the full-time starter – looks as the official QB1. The 49ers have yet to work out a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo, but if Lance indeed takes over, the offense should look substantially different with a mobile quarterback.

There probably shouldn’t be much stock in pre-training camp NFL predictions, but it is clear that the 49ers have some holes to plug and questions to answer heading into next season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast