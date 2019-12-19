Why Pro Bowl selection means more for 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman

SANTA CLARA - Two years and one month after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury and a subsequent exit from the division rival Seahawks, Richard Sherman has once again found himself at the top of his game, with his fifth invitation to the Pro Bowl.

Sherman has flourished in his second season with the 49ers. He has racked up three interceptions, 11 passes defensed and 42 solo tackles. He not only is the team's candidate for the Walter Payton Man of the Year, but his Pro Bowl nod also guarantees his third season with the 49ers.

This time, however, the accolades mean just a little bit more.

"It's been an interesting journey," Sherman said. "It's one where you always learn about yourself when you go through a serious injury like that and you battle back. It's something where I believed I could get back to where I was. And regardless of the outside noise or what anybody thought I think that's what I always kept in perspective.

Sherman was not only invited to the Pro Bowl four seasons in a row as a Seahawk, he was given First-Team All-Pro honors from 2012 through 2014 while with the club.

"It definitely means a lot," Sherman said. "Just being able to show yourself you can believe something all you want but to accomplish it and go out there and get it done is a whole different thing.

"I think at the end of the day the hard work the perseverance the hours that I've put in, everything came to fruition. and I accomplished what I set out to accomplish. Obviously we have bigger goals at hand but it's definitely something to check off the list."

The leadership that Sheman has provided in the 49ers young locker room has been invaluable. Ahkello Witherspoon has given the veteran much credit for his resurgence after a challenging sophomore season.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh recognizes not only the importance of Sherman's leadership but also the revitalization of his abilities.

"He's always had the smarts," Saleh said."He's always been able to put himself into position. The difference between this year and last year is I think he has regained that step to go make plays and to close on the ball, and do the different things that he does. So he has, from a human standpoint, come a long way and he's playing really good football."

Why Pro Bowl selection means more for 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area