Why Prince Harry's ‘Genuine’ Body Language Spoke Volumes at Recent Outing with Meghan Markle, According to Expert

Let the games begin! This week, Prince Harry, 38, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 42, attended the Wheelchair Basketball Finals between Ukraine and Australia during the Invictus Games (held in Düsseldorf, Germany for 2023)

After the royal couple were photographed at the event, body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed the pictures closely and shared that Harry showed “genuine joy.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

While watching the game, Stanton could see the Duke of Sussex was “really excited to be there,” based on his overall body language. “It's all very genuine, with lots of emotion of happiness and genuine joy,” he told PureWow (on behalf of Betfair Casino). “His whole face is engaged, and his eyes are lit up, which suggests the pure joy he is feeling. We also saw him speaking to a friend to his right.”

However, Markle showed some “unusual nervousness” at the event, and chose to take the “backseat.” Stanton went on to say, “She wasn’t the center of it, and she seemed to be feeling a bit of nervousness about communicating with people, which is quite unusual for her.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Aside from Markle’s perceived uneasiness, Stanton did see the pair share some “sweet moments” while they sat in the stands with the rest of the attendees. “We saw Harry with his arm around Meghan, reassuring her and talking to her. She had his full attention and they were cheering together. There were lots of genuine smiles from Harry, too. Harry comes across as very genuine and grounded, you can tell he's happy to be there,” he said.

Stanton continued, “There was a nice moment where she was looking at Harry in the grandstand, which was a moment of pride for her.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

What a day to remember.

MEET THE EXPERT

Darren Stanton: He’s a former police officer with a degree in psychology. The body language expert (known as the “Human Lie Detector”) has served as a media consultant on shows like The One Show and This Morning with Phillip and Holly.

