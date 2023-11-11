Why pressure will be on Alan Bowman to lead Oklahoma State football past UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. — Back on the road for the second time in the last six weeks, No. 15 Oklahoma State faces Central Florida for the first time in program history in a 2:30 p.m. Saturday contest at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

The Cowboys control their Big 12 destiny in terms of getting to the title game with three weeks to play.

But as coach Mike Gundy so adamantly explained earlier in the week, the Cowboys have to move forward from Bedlam. Central Florida is a talented enough team to pull the upset if OSU isn’t fully focused.

Here’s a look at the game in this week’s edition of Four Downs:

Cowboy in the Crosshairs

Quarterback Alan Bowman: A lot has been made of UCF’s inept run defense, which ranks as the worst in the Big 12 and one of the worst in the country. But against the pass, the Knights have been stout, allowing 202.5 yards per game.

That means the Cowboys’ desire to be balanced will actually put more pressure on Bowman and the passing game, since UCF will have to go all-out to contain running back Ollie Gordon II.

Bowman is averaging nearly 280 yards per game and completing about 58% of his passes. So a routine performance from him should be more than enough for the Pokes.

Oklahoma State's Alan Bowman (7) stretches before the Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Matchup that Matters

UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee vs. OSU safeties: Plumlee is a dangerous quarterback and the Knights’ offense is boosted by a solid run game, meaning the OSU safeties will have a lot on their plates.

If you look at the majority of long pass plays (plus a few of the long run plays) OSU has allowed over the last several weeks, many have been because of busts by a safety.

UCF has the talent to put up a lot of points, particularly if the Cowboys are getting popped with big plays, which has been a weak spot for this defense.

OSU has been better against the run, but if UCF finds balance in its attack, it could run wild.

UCF's John Rhys Plumlee (10) throws a pass in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Central Florida Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 21, 2023.

Bold Bowl Projection

With a win: Cotton Bowl. A win keeps the Cowboys on track for the Big 12 title game and a New Year’s Six bowl at-large spot.

With a loss: Alamo Bowl. The top few spots in the Big 12 standings could get murky if teams start beating up on each other, but one loss shouldn’t drop OSU too far down the pecking order when the Alamo Bowl gets its turn to make a pick.

Uni-Guess

All white: The Cowboys are running low on unused road uniform combinations, but the all-white look is still available. And considering it’s one of the players’ favorite styles, you know they’re going to use it every season.

If we don’t see it Saturday, look for it at Houston next week.

If they break it out Saturday, it seems like it might be time for the traditional OSU logo, which we haven’t seen in a few weeks.

OSU vs. UCF

KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (ESPN)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Pressure is on Alan Bowman to lead Oklahoma State football past UCF