Why new governance model could end Division I | College Football Enquirer

Not only did they present the NC A expansion models, they presented a new governance structure for division one, it is just a framework, it's nowhere complete, but the gist is the power conferences can pretty much do what they want, they can make their own rules, they can enforce them.

Um And, and I think, you know, for years and years, the other 28 right, especially the 22 have um you know, they want, they want more so because they're not resource like the Power Leagues, they, they want to preserve kind of an amateurism type of model.

Um And they, they kind of they upheld cost containment rules on the, on the power five and now the handcuffs are off so to speak, right?

And the the Power leagues when, when they entered into this house settlement, we knew this was coming, the Power Leagues are gonna be able to do what they want when they want really no particulars around that.

But you can imagine like a, a little example that I use in that story was, right?

You know, the NC A division one council right now includes one representative from each of the 32 D one conferences.

So you've got Greg Sany sitting in a room with somebody from the Horizon League for instance.

And that's just never worked.

Even with autonomous powers that the power conferences have now, it's just never worked.

So you can imagine ad one council that's not D one but a power conference council that makes power conference rules and the other 28 can opt into those rules that they want.

Uh So that's kind of an example of, of what's what's happening.

So it's NCAA tournament expansion was the big one of the big things and then this, this governance structure.

Uh but along with this governance structure, because both of these things go hand in hand, along with this governance structure, you have other ways that things are gonna change because of the new model, um which is access to postseason, which I think the power leagues want more of in money in the how revenue is distributed.

So those conversations will be going ongoing for the next several months.