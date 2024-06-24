Why new governance model could end Division I | College Football Enquirer

- Why new governance model could end Division I | College Football EnquirerYahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel and senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger are joined by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to discuss a new governance model for Division I that could lead to its demise. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.2:05Now PlayingPaused
- Why Dan Hurley staying at UConn is great for college basketball<p>Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel, senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Dan Hurley’s choice to decline the Lakers’ head coaching offer and stay at UConn.</p>3:23Now PlayingPaused
- NFL 2024 season - New England Patriots team preview<p>Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and NFL writer Frank Schwab discuss why they think the Patriots could be the worst team in the NFL this 2024 season. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/zero-blitz-nfl-football-podcast/id1423422627?mt=2">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6IcbPlFW59irJH43KmPa7Y?si=0j93CKQdS1qjm7W60W1UXQ">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>2:24Now PlayingPaused
- Can Dave Canales save Bryce Young’s career? | The Exempt List<p>Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald and NFL analyst Nate Tice discuss whether new Panthers HC Dave Canales can get Bryce Young on the right track after doing so with QBs such as Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/zero-blitz-nfl-football-podcast/id1423422627?mt=2"><ins>Apple Podcasts</ins></a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6IcbPlFW59irJH43KmPa7Y?si=0j93CKQdS1qjm7W60W1UXQ"><ins>Spotify</ins></a> or wherever you listen.</p>1:54Now PlayingPaused
- How can the Mavericks get back into the NBA Finals? | Good Word with Goodwill<p>Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill and senior NBA writer Dan Devine discuss how the Mavericks can climb back into the NBA Finals after going down 2-0 as the series shifts to Dallas. Hear the full conversation on “Good Word with Goodwill” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.</p>3:33Now PlayingPaused
- What to watch for in the 2024 Men’s College World Series | Baseball Bar-B-Cast<p>Yahoo Sports senior MLB analyst Jordan Shusterman and senior MLB analyst Jake Mintz breakdown the main teams, players and storylines to watch during this year’s Men’s College World Series starting on June 14th. Hear the full conversation on the “Baseball Bar-B-Cast” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/baseball-bar-b-cast/id1646489931">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/547IoA6qTC2kK8J7NpqVak">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>2:58Now PlayingPaused
- How will the Jets handle the inevitable drama in 2024? | Zero Blitz<p>Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and NFL writer Frank Schwab break down what Aaron Rodgers’ two unexcused absences from mini camp could mean for the Jets moving forward this season. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/zero-blitz-nfl-football-podcast/id1423422627?mt=2">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6IcbPlFW59irJH43KmPa7Y?si=0j93CKQdS1qjm7W60W1UXQ">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>4:40Now PlayingPaused
- Hammond: Nobody knows how teams will approach new kickoffsSean Hammond joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about the NFL's new kickoff rules<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/football-night-in-chicago/hammond-nobody-knows-how-teams-will-approach-new-kickoffs/569536/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Hammond: Nobody knows how teams will approach new kickoffs</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:14Now PlayingPaused
Why new governance model could end Division I | College Football Enquirer
Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel and senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger are joined by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to discuss a new governance model for Division I that could lead to its demise. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.
Video Transcript
Not only did they present the NC A expansion models, they presented a new governance structure for division one, it is just a framework, it's nowhere complete, but the gist is the power conferences can pretty much do what they want, they can make their own rules, they can enforce them.
Um And, and I think, you know, for years and years, the other 28 right, especially the 22 have um you know, they want, they want more so because they're not resource like the Power Leagues, they, they want to preserve kind of an amateurism type of model.
Um And they, they kind of they upheld cost containment rules on the, on the power five and now the handcuffs are off so to speak, right?
And the the Power leagues when, when they entered into this house settlement, we knew this was coming, the Power Leagues are gonna be able to do what they want when they want really no particulars around that.
But you can imagine like a, a little example that I use in that story was, right?
You know, the NC A division one council right now includes one representative from each of the 32 D one conferences.
So you've got Greg Sany sitting in a room with somebody from the Horizon League for instance.
And that's just never worked.
Even with autonomous powers that the power conferences have now, it's just never worked.
So you can imagine ad one council that's not D one but a power conference council that makes power conference rules and the other 28 can opt into those rules that they want.
Uh So that's kind of an example of, of what's what's happening.
So it's NCAA tournament expansion was the big one of the big things and then this, this governance structure.
Uh but along with this governance structure, because both of these things go hand in hand, along with this governance structure, you have other ways that things are gonna change because of the new model, um which is access to postseason, which I think the power leagues want more of in money in the how revenue is distributed.
So those conversations will be going ongoing for the next several months.