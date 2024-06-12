Why players love the Meijer LPGA Classic

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The course at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont can be really nice to golfers.

There are a lot of birdies, which has made the Meijer LPGA Classic — now in its 10th year — a favorite tour stop for a lot of players.

“It’s always somewhere I feel like I’ve played well,” Leon Maguire, who won the Meijer Classic last year, said Wednesday. “It’s one of those things people say: the course suits your eye.”

Each year, the Meijer Classic records low scores. Maguire won it at 21 under par. The year before that, Jennifer Kupcho did at -18.

“I feel like it’s a very competitive field here. It always goes right down to the wire. Everybody’s making birdies and eagles and it’s always quite a dramatic finish,” Magquire said.

Brooke Henderson won the tournament twice, in 2017 and 2019.

“For me, it’s very similar to a lot of courses I grew up playing on in Canada,” Henderson said. “So I love the way it feels: very traditional, (the nice) tree lines. It really suits my eye and I really feel comfortable out there.”

Nelly Korda has also won the Meijer Classic (2021) and gone to playoff holes multiple times.

“I love the golf course. You can be aggressive out here. You can be aggressive on the par 5s and I just feel like I can play my game,” she said.

Blythefield Country Club‘s course was developed in 1928 and utilizes the original contour of the land.

“Originally, these were farm fields and orchards. So I think that lends a lot to today’s game, especially with the power hitters. I think that’s where we get some of the scores that we do,” Blythefield general manager Andrew Tkach said.

The course does, of course, have its trickier holes — Tkach pointed to the 11th in particular. It’s a par 3, but it slopes so players risk the ball rolling off the green if they take a traditional approach.

Lilia Vu, back on the green after recovering from a back injury, said she thinks the win will come down to good ball-striking.

“The rough’s pretty thick out there. The greens are good. They’re tricky. All around, you have to have every part of your game out here,” she said.

The tournament can be a get-right weekend for a lot of golfers.

“Those two victories made a huge impact on my career and gave me a lot of confidence and motivation going forward,” Henderson said.

The course aside, there’s one other reason the Meijer Classic is a highlight for the players: the fans.

“It’s actually one of my favorite places to come and compete. I feel like the whole town gets behind this event,” Korda said.

