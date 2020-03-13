Why a play-in tournament should decide final NBA playoff berths

With the suspension of the NBA regular season due to the spread of COVID-19, the basketball world has entered unprecedented territory.

No one knows what will happen next: if the regular season is over and the league will go right into the postseason when they resume play, if they will try to reschedule all the remaining games and push back the season, or if the season is over in general.

Commissioner Adam Silver has said the league will see through a stoppage of play of minimum 30 days, then they'll assess their options then and move forward.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bleacher Report NBA writer Howard Beck joined The Habershow this week to discuss the stoppage and said that what he has heard is that the "best guess was that the regular season is over," and they would go straight into the playoffs. With this scenario, the playoff field would most likely be set as is and the Portland Trail Blazers would be on the outside looking in despite being only 3.5 games out of the final playoff berth in the Western Conference.

On this week's Talkin' Blazers podcast, Channing Frye and Dan Sheldon discussed the suspension of the NBA season, and the former NBA Champion had an idea that would wipe out the rest of the regular season but keep the Blazers' postseason hopes alive: a play-in tournament.

Because we're in unprecedented territory, the NBA has an opportunity to say 'Hey, let's try an in-game tournament,' right? We have five teams that are within four games of each other that want to make one spot... So we make a little tournament and we see how that goes...if it does work then you implement it in for next year...

The NBA had floated the idea of an in-season tournament late last year according to ESPN, so it was being thought about. Maybe it's worth trying so teams that were a few games behind the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies don't feel the suspension ended their season unfairly.

Listen to the Talkin' Blazers podcast here:

Why a play-in tournament should decide final NBA playoff berths originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest